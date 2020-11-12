Younger people said they would find a second lockdown ‘difficult or impossible’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 40% of people aged between 18 and 24 said they would find the second lockdown in England “difficult or impossible”, according to a survey.

The survey of 2,000 adults found that this age group cited the highest levels of stress and anxiety around coronavirus.

In total, 41% of 18-24 year-olds reported that they would find the lockdown “difficult or impossible”, compared to 18% of over-55s and 25% of those aged between 45 and 54.

Despite warnings not to panic buy, 30% of adults surveyed said they would bulk-buy supplies such as toilet roll and pasta.

More than 25% of people said that their mental health had worsened due to the pandemic, due to factors such as a lack of social interactions and anxiety about the virus.

The research, by home healthcare testing company Medichecks, found 71% of people intended to eat more healthily during the second lockdown and 45% wanted to keep more active.

Dr Sam Rodgers, chief medical officers at Medichecks, said: “We know that lockdown presents a challenge and winter may be particularly difficult, especially for those with health conditions to manage.

“One positive take-out is that 75% of people who had virtual appointments during the first lockdown would happily move to this option long term – it signals a significant change of behaviour that could ease future strain on the NHS which is critical.”