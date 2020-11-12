George, Charlotte and Louis to help Carole Middleton decorate tree by video call

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be helping their grandmother Carole Middleton decorate her Christmas tree by video call this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, she has said.

Mrs Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, has written how her grandchildren usually help with the festive tradition in person.

But she will video call them instead to ask which decorations should go where.

Mrs Middleton, who is also grandmother to Pippa Matthews’s son Arthur, joked how she might need to “tastefully rearrange” the decorations later on.

In a winter message on Instagram for her firm Party Pieces, Mrs Middleton wrote: “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

​

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected.

“I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!”

Mrs Middleton said curating Party Pieces’ Christmas ranges had given her “some joy and escapism”.

She added that the firm had “everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all”.

Kate, who is close to her family, has spoken of how she has been missing them during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Back in June, she chatted to people during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre, telling them: “I’ve yet to see my family as they’re about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven’t seen them and I miss them.”

Mrs Middleton’s message was liked on Instagram by her son James Middleton.