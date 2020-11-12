Manchester students occupy university building in protest over living conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Students have occupied a University of Manchester building in protest against paying high fees despite living in “appalling” conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The students are seeking a reduction to their rent and £9,000 tuition fees after face-to-face classes were halted and a series of issues with their accommodation.

They arrived at the OwensPark Tower, which the university has said is unoccupied, at 10am on Thursday, unveiling large banners and lighting flares from its windows.

Banners were unfurled out of the tower’s windows (@rentstrikeUoM/Twitter)

They said they are sticking to coronavirus guidelines have enough food and supplies to stay for at least a week.

“We have enough resources and solidarity funding from other groups to mean we can stay here for as long as possible and to be honest it’s nicer than my usual halls,” politics and sociology student Ben McGowan told the PA news agency.

“We’ve had appalling accommodation conditions ranging from flooding to leaks and rat infestations.

“We have a severely under resourced mental health support network even though mental health amongst students has never been more dire.

“Last week it reached boiling point with the fences around campus – now we’re expected to pay rent for December when Government guidelines mean we won’t even be in uni halls for the whole of December.”

Last week, Manchester students tore down fences erected outside their campus in Fallowfield at the beginning of a second national lockdown.

Students in England will be allocated staggered departure dates during a “travel window” between December 3-9 so they can return home after the four-week lockdown.

Students are protesting over the conditions they face amid coronavirus lockdown (@rentstrikeUoM/Twitter)

Mr McGowan said the university has repeatedly refused to meet with students about the issues they face – with students looking for 40% off their rent bills.

“We felt the only option we had left was direct action so we’ll continue to occupy the building until (they) agree to meet with us,” said Mr McGowan.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “We are aware of the protest by a handful of students in an empty residential building.

“We have made it clear to them that they shouldn’t be there and that they may also be in contravention of current national Health Protection Regulations.

“We are already engaging with elected Students’ Union representatives about many of the issues being highlighted by the protestors. The University is fully committed to freedom of expression.”