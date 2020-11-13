What the papers say – November 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Issues at 10 Downing Street continue to make headlines on Friday, with rumours surrounding the future of Dominic Cummings appearing on many front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads with calls on Boris Johnson to “take back control” after the departure of Lee Cain from his staff, as the paper reports Mr Cummings is at the “beginning of the end”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “'Beginning of the end' in No 10 for Cummings”#TomorrowsPapersToday Read here: https://t.co/K79wOX8R1l pic.twitter.com/E0ozliOgcG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 12, 2020

While The Times reports Mr Johnson will look to win people over with a “softer touch” approach as he looks to “reset his premiership”.

The Times 13/11/20 Carrie Symonds, Boris' fiancée, is emerging as a powerbroker in No 10. Lee Cain, a senior aide, resigned after she opposed his promotion to chief of staff. Photo : James Veysey/Shutterstock/Rex Features#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/vzE9v6Xe3I — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 12, 2020

The Guardian also leads with Downing Street drama, reporting warnings Mr Johnson has “one final chance” to overhaul recent dysfunction, a similar story features in The Independent, while the Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the situation.

Guardian front page, 13 November 2020 – Tory MPs warn PM: final chance to 'get a grip' on chaos in No 10 pic.twitter.com/OcMTzXVTSF — The Guardian (@guardian) November 12, 2020 Friday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Now Tories tell Johnson to remove Cummings” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aCpuPUtBjz — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 12, 2020 Friday’s Daily STAR: “Let’s Help Dom Go” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xv8WoZwO52 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 12, 2020

The Daily Mirror and Metro lead on Matt Topham, who was Britain’s youngest Euromillions jackpot winner, and has reportedly been accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Tomorrow's front page: £45m lotto winner on death crash charge. #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/uQb1FBRCFf pic.twitter.com/CWqjlY20fv — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 12, 2020 Friday's front page:£45M LOTTODEATH CRASH#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/Nb7UfgKCpu — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 12, 2020

News on a coronavirus vaccine leads the i, with the paper reporting “baseless safety fears” over the jab could prevent the goal of the UK reaching herd immunity.

Friday's front page: Vaccine goal put at risk by baseless safety fears#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/inC9HX4Z8A — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 12, 2020

The Financial Times says leading central bankers are optimistic the vaccine breakthrough will help the global economy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday November 13 https://t.co/VCWCNl5GwU pic.twitter.com/TYTCKcyhiM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 12, 2020

The Daily Mail leads on calls for care home residents to be allowed to be reunited with their loved ones at Christmas.

And the Daily Express says the Queen had vowed to continue serving the country ahead of her Platinum Jubilee next year.