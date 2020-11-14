Relatives to get regular testing to allow care home visits in Government pilot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Family and friends of people living in care homes will get access to regular testing to allow them to visit their loved ones, the Government has said.

A new pilot launching on Monday will take place in 20 care homes across Hampshire, Devon and Cornwall. But the scheme will be rolled out to other regions before Christmas, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The tests – offered to one family member or friend for each resident – could put an end to “heartbreaking” restrictions on visits, when used in combination with other protective measures such as PPE.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I know how heartbreaking restricting visits to care homes has been, not only for residents – many of whom will feel disoriented and confused by the situation – but also their loved ones who aren’t able to simply hug each other to support them in this difficult time.”

He added: “By respecting social distancing and staying at home as much as possible we will help reunite families and friends with loved ones in care homes as quickly as possible.”

The Alzheimer’s Society praised ministers for recognising their calls over “the integral role that family carers play in supporting their loved ones with dementia” but worried the change in approach could have come too late for some.

The charity said: “We worry it is too little too late for the desperate families who have been waiting eight months to visit their loved ones.

“The promise of care home visitors being at the front of the line to get more ring-fenced tests as the new ones become available must fast become reality.”

“We have to recognise the terrible mental health toll on people with dementia simply giving up on life as well as on the many thousands of grieving families who haven’t been able to be with their loved ones in their last months, weeks and days, and who will never be able to get that precious time back.”