Charles celebrates 72nd birthday

The Prince of Wales is celebrating his 72nd birthday as an eventful year for the country nears its end.

Charles has been busy supporting the Queen during Remembrance week – as he does every year – and is expected to mark his personal milestone privately.

Last weekend on Remembrance Sunday, the prince laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in honour of the country’s war dead on behalf of the Queen.

During 2020 the heir to the throne has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from official royal duties and move to America, and experienced coronavirus first hand, contracting the virus in March.

Charles is likely to celebrate his birthday privately with Camilla (Steve Parsons/PA)

Like the rest of the royal family he adapted his engagements during the first national lockdown, taking them online by holding video calls and posting messages of support on social media.

The eldest child of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14 1948, weighing 7lb 6oz.

He became heir apparent on the death of his grandfather King George VI, when his mother succeeded to the throne on February 6 1952 when he was three.

He was created Prince of Wales on July 26 1958 when he was nine.

A young Charles with his sister the Princess Royal (PA)

Charles, who is patron of more than 400 organisations, is the oldest heir to the throne for more than 300 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those to send birthday wishes, posting a picture of a smiling Charles on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts to mark the occasion.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!” the couple said on Twitter.

Gun salutes would normally be fired in celebration of Charles’s birthday from Green Park, the Tower of London and other locations around the country.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/6t2AsDZ8wJ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2020

But a Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said Covid restrictions meant they would not take place this year.

She said: “We can confirm that, following consultation with key stakeholders, ceremonial gunfire from all saluting stations continues to be temporarily suspended due to national Covid-19 restrictions.

“As such, the gun salute due to take place on Saturday 14 November for the birthday of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales will now not take place.

“Future such events will continue to be regularly reviewed in conjunction with current Government Covid-related guidance.”