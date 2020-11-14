Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
News / UK

In Pictures: Surf’s up in Dorset as wave riders brave the elements

by Press Association
November 14, 2020, 2:31 pm Updated: November 14, 2020, 2:33 pm
People surfing in the sea off Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It was a dreary Saturday across many parts of the UK, with wet and windy weather forecast.

But there was good news for surfers, with the Met Office predicting big waves along western and south-western coasts.

These thrill-seekers took full advantage, heading into the water at Boscombe beach in Dorset.

Autumn weather Nov 14th 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Met Office forecast an unsettled afternoon across the UK, with most areas seeing outbreaks of strong winds and rain.

Dog walkers and joggers were also out braving the elements at Boscombe beach.

Autumn weather Nov 14th 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
