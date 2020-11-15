Charles and Camilla to mark Germany’s National Day of Mourning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Germany begins in earnest on Sunday when the couple meet the country’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Charles and Camilla will travel to the statesman’s official residence Schloss Bellevue in Berlin for talks with the head of state and his wife Elke Budenbender.

Later they will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Neue Wache – New Guardhouse – home to the Central Memorial of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Victims of War and Tyranny.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Berlin, Germany, and will attend events tomorrow to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning which this year will focus on British-German relations. Read more: https://t.co/ydxvgp8N2o pic.twitter.com/KKyX9h7a2y — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2020

The royal couple will step forward together and touch their wreaths in the German tradition of symbolically tidying the ribbons, before a moment of silence and a solo trumpeter playing The Good Comrade.

The visit will culminate with the prince and duchess travelling to the Bundestag for the Central Remembrance Ceremony marking Germany’s National Day of Mourning – the first time members of the British monarchy have attended the event.

During the event where readings will be given and a minute’s silence will be observed, Charles will give a speech.

The prince is expected to say: “We must be resolute in addressing acts of unspeakable cruelty against people for reasons of their religion, their race or their beliefs, wherever they occur in the world.

“We must stand alongside each other in determined defence of the future we owe our children and our grandchildren.”