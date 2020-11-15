Charles and Camilla welcomed to Berlin for Germany’s National Day of Mourning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been officially welcomed to Germany by the country’s president ahead of events commemorating the National Day of Mourning.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender on the steps of the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

The foursome exchanged namaste welcomes – clasping their hands together and bowing their heads – before posing for a socially distanced photograph.

The royal couple are welcomed to Bellevue Palace, Berlin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Steinmeier ushered his guests inside the 18th-century palace which is his official residence and invited them to sign the guests’ book.

When inside the building Charles took his mask off and quipped: “At least you can see us smiling now.”

The prince and his wife arrived on Saturday evening on Charles’ 72nd birthday, after becoming the first VIPs to travel in the ministerial jet RAF Voyager following its repainting costing almost £1 million.

Charles and Camilla later travelled to the Neue Wache Central Memorial, dedicated to victims of war and tyranny.

A wreath had been laid on behalf of the prince at the centre of the stone memorial in front of a lone sculpture titled Mother With Her Dead Son by German artist Kathe Kollwitz, designed in memory of her own son who died in the First World War.

The prince briefly touched the wreath before standing alongside President Steinmeier and four other German dignitaries in solemn silence, as a trumpet solo echoed throughout the vast, striking building.

The Prince of Wales’ wreath of remembrance (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The message on the prince’s poppy wreath read: “In everlasting remembrance of all victims of conflict and tyranny. Charles.”

The men left before the prince and the president returned, accompanied by their wives. Camilla laid a posy featuring rosemary for remembrance and olive, white daisies and nerines for peace.