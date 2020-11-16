Second release of £50 bike repair vouchers after first batch crashed website

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A second batch of the Government’s £50 bike repair vouchers have been released four months after the scheme’s website crashed when it launched due to “extreme” demand.

Some 50,000 more vouchers were made available to people in England on Monday.

Cyclists who want to benefit from the initiative must register on the fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk website.

UPDATE: As well as funding for high-quality cycling + walking schemes, today we’re releasing another 50,000 ‘Fix Your Bike’ vouchers to help people #TravelSafely this winter 🚴‍♀️ 💷 See here to sign up and get yours today! https://t.co/N4TnJFAyAB — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 16, 2020

The website crashed when the first batch of vouchers was made available at 11.45pm on July 28, with users told the problem was caused by “extreme volumes of traffic”.

A total of up to half a million vouchers will be released through the £25 million scheme, which is part of Boris Johnson’s £2 billion plan to boost active travel.

The vouchers will normally cover the cost of a standard service and replacement of a basic component such as an inner tube or cable.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of retailer Halfords, which is participating in the initiative, said: “When the Government launched the Fix Your Bike voucher scheme in July, we helped repair thousands of bikes.

“This campaign means that many who might not be able to afford to get their bike fixed can now bring theirs back to a roadworthy condition.

“Getting more people back on their bikes helps to relieve pressure on public transport when many are unsure about making essential journeys, whilst also promoting cycling to improve health.”