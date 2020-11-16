Drink-driver jailed for nine years for killing nurse ‘loved by patients’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drink-driver who mowed down a cancer nurse “loved by her patients” has been jailed for nine years.

The family of Susan Jackson, 50, say they will never forgive Craig Mossop, 51, whose Land Rover vehicle mounted a pavement in Bolton, Greater Manchester, and struck the mother-of-two as she waited to meet her husband.

Mossop, who had no licence or insurance, did not stop and went on to drive through a red light at a busy junction and hit another pedestrian, causing him serious injuries.

On Monday, Mossop, of Hartington Road, was jailed at Bolton Crown Court after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a string of offences including causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, and drink driving.

CCTV played in court showed Mossop driving recklessly on the approach to the scene of the fatal collision in Chorley Street on August 23, said Greater Manchester Police.

He mounted the pavement and drove along it for 40 metres before he struck Mrs Jackson at a speed of 53mph in a 30mph zone.

Mrs Jackson was later pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries.

Mossop then went on to collide with John Devaney at a nearby pedestrian island, and members of the public intervened to prevent him driving off as he nearly hit Mr Devaney a second time as he reversed his vehicle.

Mossop was detained by passers-by until police arrived and arrested him, said police.

In a statement, Mrs Jackson’s husband, Graham, said: “Sue was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and nurse.

“Sue had 30 years of nursing experience and was a specialist nurse treating those with lung cancer. She was well respected by her colleagues and loved by her patients.

“I now have to live without my soulmate and Sue’s girls have to live without their mother, having already lost their dad. Our lives will never be the same again.

Susan Jackson died after being hit by the car on August 23 (GMP/PA)

“Craig Mossop acted selfishly and irresponsibly. He drove whilst drunk and killed Sue. His prison sentence is insufficient to the sentence we have as a family and for taking a life that was so precious.

“We will never offer forgiveness to him. He has taken away the most important person in our lives.

“We do have a future as a family and we won’t fester away with hatred or bitterness. We will live the rest of our lives enriched by having loved and been loved by Sue.”

Detective Constable Emma Kennedy said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid and those who stopped Craig Mossop from trying to drive away.

“That day was a warm, sunny afternoon and it shows that those who drive after drinking alcohol are not confined to night-time driving or drink-driving over the festive period.

“Drivers need to consider the effects of drink-driving and think again when deciding to drive after having an alcoholic drink.”