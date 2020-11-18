Skater and magician celebrate their lockdown feats on Guinness World Records Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

World record-breaking Britons have told of their pride in their achievements after challenging themselves during lockdown.

A trained circus performer managed to skate her way into the record books while a magician made a splash with underwater tricks.

Londoner Tinuke O’Yediran, who is also a professional dancer, achieved the most cartwheels on roller skates in one minute – with a total of 30 – and the most spins on e-skates in one minute, with 70.

Meanwhile Martin Rees, from Berkshire, performed the most magic tricks underwater in three minutes, achieving a total of 20.

He had been working on his attempt for a number of years and managed to beat the previous record by seven tricks when he made his successful attempt at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Ms O’Yediran, who goes by the stage name Tinuke’s Orbit, said setting herself a challenge had helped her through the coronavirus lockdown.

The 27-year-old skating teacher, who achieved two new records, said: “Achieving both of these records has made my lockdown dreams a reality.

Omeir Saeed Yousef Almheiri who has achieved the farthest wakeboard ramp jump by a male (Guinness World Records/PA)

“For anyone who has struggled with lockdown like I did, setting yourself a challenge really can help you get through and I encourage everyone to just go for it.

“I never thought I would be standing here now with two Guinness World Records titles at the end of this year so I’m so pleased that the practice paid off”.

Mr Rees, who previously did the most magic tricks performed in a single skydive in 2016, said his experience since then had been “incredible”.

The 32-year-old said: “To be doing this underwater attempt as part of GWR Day 2020 is a huge personal achievement for me especially in light of the lockdown this year.

It's here – #GWR2021! 🎉 Despite a global lockdown, we've received over 32,000 applications in the last 12 months and have filled 255 pages with unique and wonderful record breaking. Read more here: https://t.co/AelqWYp27h — Guinness World Records Day – Nov 18 #GWRday (@GWR) September 17, 2020

“The sense of achievement when you receive that record certificate, nothing compares to it and I encourage anyone who is thinking of attempting a record to go for it”.

Other notable records this year include Yu Te-Hsin who, aged 105 years and 58 days old, became the oldest person to paraglide tandem in China, and Rochelle “Wham” Middleton who achieved the farthest behind-the-back basketball shot at 13.86m (45ft 6in) in Emerson, Georgia, USA.

Yu Te-Hsin who achieved the oldest person to tandem paraglide record at the age of 105 years and 58 days (Guinness World Records/PA)

Records still to come on Wednesday, which is Guinness World Records Day 2020, include the longest live stream marathon as a quiz master, in the UK, the most cars pulled by a human, taking place in Australia, and the fastest 100 metres sack race, happening in Spain.

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, Craig Glenday said: “Thanks to lockdowns and quarantines, people around the world have had the chance to really hone their skills and talents.

“Guinness World Records Day celebrates the creativity, dedication and the passion of our applicants and we want to unite all of these people in a positive shared experience.”