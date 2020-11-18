Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting against racial injustice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting against racial injustice as he was named the most influential black person in Britain.

The newly crowned seven-time Formula One world champion topped the Powerlist 2021, the annual list of the most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

Grime artist Stormzy, footballer Marcus Rashford and I Will Destroy You star Michaela Coel were also included on the list, which is now in its 15th year.

Hamilton was recognised for his achievements both on and off the track, having spent 2020 not only adding another world title to his collection but by speaking powerfully in support of racial justice.

Those on the list were celebrated at the Black Excellence Awards 2020, hosted by playwright and Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Accepting the honour, Hamilton said he was “humbled”.

He said: “Like many of you, I have experienced racism my whole life, from being called names when I was a kid to having a group of people turn up at the race in black faces, saying they were my family.”

That was a reference to a 2008 incident in Spain. “It’s sadly been a part of life,” Hamilton said.

He also reflected on the worldwide protests against racism that erupted following the death of George Floyd in May.

Stormzy also made the list, coming in at number three (PA)

Hamilton said: “Racism is something I’ve always spoken out about but there have been times when I felt I was pushing up against a system that was so big that it would never change. And then 2020, it happened.

“This year has been a really difficult one in so many ways and the constant stories of racial injustice has been traumatising for many of us.

“But as a community we have responded in a way that has been incredibly inspiring. In my life I have never seen so many people stand up and take a stand against injustice.

“And it is the power of our community, holding mass protests and making their voices heard that sparked this global movement.

“To be nominated as your number one most influential person in a year like this is not something I take lightly.”

Michaela Coel has enjoyed a breakout year following the success of I May Destroy You (PA)

Hamilton added: “I promise you I will keep fighting alongside you until our voices are heard and until we live in a world that treats everyone equally, no matter their background or the colour of their skin.”

Also making the list was Professor Kevin Fenton, London regional director for Public Health England, who was recognised for leading the capital’s coronavirus response.

He came second, ahead of Stormzy in third. Coel was fourth while Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, was fifth.

Dame Donna Kinnair, CEO and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing and Dame Sharon White, chair of the John Lewis Partnership, were both included.

Manchester United star Rashford was a new entry. He has earned widespread praise this year for his campaign against child food poverty.