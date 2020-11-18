What the papers say – November 18

Boris Johnson setting out a 10-point plan for a “green industrial revolution” features among the stories on the nation’s front pages.
The Times and the Daily Mail lead with the PM’s imminent announcement that the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030 in a bid to “meet climate change targets”.
The Financial Times says the £12 billion “green industrial revolution” is aimed at “crisis recovery and job creation”.
Elsewhere, The Guardian and Metro lead with a report by the parliamentary spending watchdog which revealed PPE suppliers with political connections were directed to a “high-priority” channel for government contracts.
The report revealed tips from ministers were used to hand out £18 billion, according to The Independent.
The Daily Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire after the party readmitted Jeremy Corbyn following his suspension “in a row over anti-Semitism”.
The Sun says the Government is considering allowing households to mix indoors for five days over Christmas, while the i reports there are plans to revamp the nation’s lockdown tiers system to keep the virus under control once restrictions are lifted on December 2.
The Daily Mirror carries an interview with Sir Geoff Hurst, who says he will be donating his brain to dementia studies after he dies.
And the Daily Star reports Dawn French is set to return as the Vicar of Dibley in a series of lockdown specials.