‘Humble and kind’ Harry helps military veterans by packing food parcels in LA

The Duke of Sussex has been volunteering by helping to pack and distribute food parcels to military veterans and their families.

Harry joined the Walker Family Events Foundation, a non-profit organisation providing Covid-19 response for servicemen and women and at-risk communities, last week to offer his support.

The duke, who served in the forces for a decade, was pictured in a black face mask and casually dressed in a baseball cap, polo shirt and jeans as he helped to sort bags of provisions in Compton, Los Angeles.

Ex-soldier Harry was there with the LA-based Service Platoon of the organisation The Mission Continues, which connects military veterans with new missions in under-resourced communities.

A post on the Foundation’s Instagram account praised the duke for being “very humble and kind”.

“Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” it read.

“He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbors.

“He is very humble and kind.”

A spokesman for Harry said: “It was a private day.”

Harry’s volunteering stint came just days after he was denied his wish for a wreath to be left on his behalf at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The Sussexes paid private visit to Los Angeles National Cemetery instead, but were accused of staging a publicity stunt after they were photographed there by Lee Morgan, who specialises in fashion and celebrity portraits.

Those close to Harry said he was not the sort of person to make a stunt out of a Remembrance event, particularly having personally known fellow service personnel who died.