Tributes paid to ‘dedicated’ cardiologist who died after contracting Covid-19

A “dedicated and well-regarded” consultant cardiologist has died after contracting Covid-19.

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) said Professor Tony Gershlick, who worked as a consultant cardiologist at Glenfield Hospital and professor of interventional cardiology at the University of Leicester, died on Friday.

Prof Gershlick, who was 69 years old, was being treated at the hospital he worked in before his death.

“Today we are mourning the loss of a dear and valued member of our university community,” said Professor Nishan Canagarajah, president and vice-chancellor at the University of Leicester.

“Tony Gershlick was an extremely dedicated and well-regarded member of our staff who has left an indelible mark on the life of the university.

“His work has led to a positive change in his field. He will be remembered with great affection by all and will be sorely missed. My deepest condolences go out to Tony’s family at this time.”

Prof Gershlick joined UHL in May 1989, beginning work for the University of Leicester in December 2018.

Undertaking his first procedure in the mid-1980s, Prof Gershlick was the UK lead for more than 10 international trials across his career, and attracted more than £3 million of research funding from bodies such as The British Heart Foundation.

In 2017, Prof Gershlick was the recipient of the inaugural British Cardiovascular Intervention Society lifetime achievement career award.

Andrew Furlong, medical director at Leicester’s Hospitals said: “Tony was well known and well respected locally, nationally and internationally.

“He made many significant contributions to the field of cardiology over his long career and was at the forefront of early work on coronary interventions and many significant research studies.

“He was deeply committed to the training and development of junior doctors and registrars and known for his dedication to his field and his patients.

“We all feel Tony’s loss and those colleagues who knew him well will miss his wise words and sense of humour.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues here, at the university and across the cardiology community.”

The trust said a minute’s silence will be held for Prof Gershlick on Monday.