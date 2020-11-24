What the papers say – November 24

The coronavirus continues to make headlines, with the new tiered plan dominating the papers along with details of the latest Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
The Times suggests that restrictions could start to wind down in Easter after reports the Oxford vaccine was “highly effective”.
The Daily Telegraph features a quote from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said it was the season “to be jolly careful” as he announced new restrictions starting in December, a line which also leads Metro and the Daily Express.
While The Guardian says the world is a step closer to normality after the success of the Oxford vaccine trials, with the Financial Times reporting they add to the “armoury” in the battle against Covid.
The i reports the new tier rules will finish in spring as Downing Street warned of “cold, hard months ahead”. The Independent carries a similar line, quoting Mr Johnson as saying an “escape route” was in sight.
The Daily Mirror says the vaccine brings a “fresh hope”, while the Daily Mail says the Oxford jab could be rolled out “in weeks”.
The Sun claims that contestants on I’m A Celebrity get a “secret run-through” of trials.
And the Daily Star reports on developments in the case of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond.