‘Amazing’ nurse dies with Covid-19 after leaving Caribbean to join NHS

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An “amazing” and “much-loved” nurse who moved to the UK from the Caribbean to work for the NHS has died after contracting coronavirus.

Hannah Jackson, a staff nurse at Medway Maritime Hospital in Kent, died suddenly on Sunday, according to a fundraising page set up in her memory.

She is thought to have caught Covid-19 around a week and a half ago, but was admitted to hospital on Saturday and died the following day after going into cardiac arrest.

Colleagues on the page described Ms Jackson as an “amazing lady” and said there was “never a frown in the room whilst she was around”.

(PA Graphics)

She joined the health service in 2019 after leaving her family in Dominica “to progress in her career and fulfil a life experience”. She worked most recently in the hospital’s surgical assessment unit.

It is believed that Ms Jackson had been sending money home to help pay for repairs after Dominica was hit by the deadly Hurricane Laura in August.

A colleague wrote: “Dedicated to Medway hospital it feels only right that we try to help in raising funds and to help her much loved family back in Dominica and give her the send off she deserves so much.”

The page had raised more than £4,500 by Tuesday morning.

James Devine, chief executive of Medway NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Hannah was a much-loved colleague who was dedicated to caring for others. She will be greatly missed by all.

“On behalf of everyone here at Medway I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Hannah’s friends and family.”