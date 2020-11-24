Couple turn front room into artwork gallery as Christmas markets cancelled

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A couple who usually sell their illustrated prints and gifts at Christmas markets have turned the front window of their home into an art gallery, displaying pieces for sale.

Robin and Emma-Jane Richards would normally run stalls of their products at markets across Bristol in the lead up to the festive period.

The markets have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and so the couple have begun displaying their wares in the front window of their home in Bedminster, Bristol.

Robin and Emma-Jane Richards outside their home in Bedminster where they have set up a gallery in the front window, displaying artworks for sale. 📷Ben Birchall – see more at https://t.co/jR0m7riAHz#coronavirusuk #Lockdown2 @BenBirchallUK pic.twitter.com/XPpF4eLJE3 — PA Images (@PAImages) November 24, 2020

Mr Richards told the PA news agency: “The reason we did the window was because we live on a main road and all the markets have been closed due to Covid.

“Normally we would be out at Christmas markets, local markets, that sort of thing.

“This year they’ve all been cancelled so we decided to use our front window as our main display area because we can’t afford marketing budgets.

“It’s also because we want to add some colour to the road as well as showing our new products that celebrate Bristol.”

The couple hope people will be cheered up by their bright display (Ben Birchall/PA)

The couple used old cardboard to create their gallery, along with some fairy lights.

Their cards, wrapping paper and prints are on display along with details of where to buy them online.

People can also knock on the door of the family’s home to ask about purchasing the products.

Mrs Richards said the reaction to the gallery had been “really positive”.

“I think people enjoy seeing something bright and colourful, especially because it’s winter and it’s a bit dreary and miserable,” she said.

“We’re just hoping that being a busy road, people will be stuck in traffic and it might brighten up their day at the very least, or even better push them to buy something.”