What the papers say – November 26

Fallout from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spending review and the death of Diego Maradona lead Thursday’s papers.

The Guardian reports the pandemic has resulted in the nation experiencing its biggest economic slump in 300 years, with forecasts showing the UK is set to contract by more than 11% this year.

Guardian front page, Thursday 26 November 2020: Biggest UK slump in 300 years pic.twitter.com/ZkVbq5VXKe — The Guardian (@guardian) November 25, 2020

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i lead with Mr Sunak’s warning that Britain’s Covid-induced economic emergency “has only just begun”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak: Our economic emergency has only just begun'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Z46mvi4MhL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 25, 2020 Covid cost 'three years of growth to economy'#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/TJp0NFBULW — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 25, 2020 Thursday's front page: Rishi Sunak warns of economic emergency and raids aid for UK#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9iwQ3OFwXZ — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 25, 2020

The Chancellor used his announcement to brace Britain for years of tax rises, according to the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times reports borrowing has hit £394 billion.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday November 26 https://t.co/QaGRFekQbM pic.twitter.com/xM22DuQJ7I — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile the Daily Express takes a more positive view of the spending review, leading with the chancellor’s pledge to “deliver on your priorities”.

EXPRESS: Rishi’s pledge to deliver on YOUR priorities #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BoFHRUSIHo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 25, 2020

Elsewhere, Metro, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all lead with the death of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup hero Diego Maradona.

Thursday's front page:MARADONA IN THEHANDS OF GOD#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/HOvPPUZr4s — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 25, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: He's in the hands of God #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/i5HssIIG9v pic.twitter.com/tNJ25BjIG6 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 25, 2020 Tomorrow's @dailystar #frontpage: – #Maradona in the hands of God aged 60: Where was VAR when we needed it most?https://t.co/lpeQcEZe0s#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kzLK10wWdG — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 25, 2020

The Sun says Maradona died of a heart attack at home just weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

THE SUN: In the hands of God #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Nlol7FtR8E — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 25, 2020

And The Independent leads with Government ministers pledging almost £10 million to improve the safety of the nation’s maternity wards.