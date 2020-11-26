In Pictures: Marmots and maze lit up for Christmas cheer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With the dark nights drawing in, people are getting even more creative with their Christmas decorations.

While one Hampshire town has set up 16ft illuminated animals, a Scottish maze made of Christmas trees has lit the way with fairy lights and a West Yorkshire family home has been transformed with a candy cane theme.

People look at a 16ft illuminated marmot called Meribel which has been erected outside the Assembly Rooms in Alton, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) Meribel has a friend called Marmite, and both are dressed in a ski theme (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A maze made of Christmas trees has been set up at the Blair Drummond Smiddy Farm Shop near Stirling, ahead of the opening of their Christmas festivities this weekend.

Jasmine Muir, 10, and her sister Lottie, 8, explore the maze (Andrew Milligan/PA) The trees have been decorated with a trail of Christmas lights (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, in West Yorkshire, one family from Garforth have turned their home into a candy-themed wonderland.