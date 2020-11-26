November 26, 2020, 11:11 amUpdated: November 26, 2020, 2:27 pm
With the dark nights drawing in, people are getting even more creative with their Christmas decorations.
While one Hampshire town has set up 16ft illuminated animals, a Scottish maze made of Christmas trees has lit the way with fairy lights and a West Yorkshire family home has been transformed with a candy cane theme.
A maze made of Christmas trees has been set up at the Blair Drummond Smiddy Farm Shop near Stirling, ahead of the opening of their Christmas festivities this weekend.
Meanwhile, in West Yorkshire, one family from Garforth have turned their home into a candy-themed wonderland.
In Pictures: Marmots and maze lit up for Christmas cheer