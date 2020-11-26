Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
In Pictures: Marmots and maze lit up for Christmas cheer

by Press Association
November 26, 2020, 11:11 am Updated: November 26, 2020, 2:27 pm
Jasmine Muir and her sister Lottie explore the Christmas tree maze at the Blair Drummond Smiddy Farm Shop near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the dark nights drawing in, people are getting even more creative with their Christmas decorations.

While one Hampshire town has set up 16ft illuminated animals, a Scottish maze made of Christmas trees has lit the way with fairy lights and a West Yorkshire family home has been transformed with a candy cane theme.

People look at a 16ft illuminated marmot called Meribel which has been erected outside the Assembly Rooms in Alton, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Meribel has a friend called Marmite, and both are dressed in a ski theme (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A maze made of Christmas trees has been set up at the Blair Drummond Smiddy Farm Shop near Stirling, ahead of the opening of their Christmas festivities this weekend.

Jasmine Muir, 10, and her sister Lottie, 8, explore the maze (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The trees have been decorated with a trail of Christmas lights (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, in West Yorkshire, one family from Garforth have turned their home into a candy-themed wonderland.

Rod and May Proctor decorated their home which has proved a hit with children in the neighbourhood (Danny Lawson/PA)
The home has been attracting visitors keen to photograph their cheery display (Danny Lawson/PA)
Children have been queueing for pictures (Danny Lawson/PA)