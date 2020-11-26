Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Full list of tiers and areas

by Press Association
November 26, 2020, 12:16 pm Updated: November 26, 2020, 12:19 pm
The levels are set at medium, high, and very high (PA)

Here is the full list of Tiers and areas published by the Government.

Tier 1: Medium alert

– South East
Isle of Wight
South West
Cornwall
Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

– North West
Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire

– Yorkshire
York
North Yorkshire

– West Midlands
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

– East Midlands
Rutland
Northamptonshire

– East of England
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

– London
all 32 boroughs plus the City of London

– South East
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire

– South West
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert

– North East
Tees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington

North East Combined Authority: Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, County Durham, Northumberland

– North West
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen

– Yorkshire and The Humber
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire

– West Midlands
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

– East Midlands
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire

– South East
Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
Kent and Medway

– South West
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
North Somerset