In numbers: The new Covid-19 tiers in England

Here are some of the key numbers behind the new system of Covid-19 restrictions in England:

– A total of 23.3 million people in England, or 41.5% of the population, will be in Tier 3 of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions from December 2.

– Some 32.2 million people (57.3% of the population) will be in Tier 2.

– Just three local authorities will be placed in Tier 1: the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, accounting for 714,000 people, or 1.3% of the population.

– 119 local authority areas will be placed in Tier 3. Birmingham has the largest population (1.1 million) while Melton in Leicestershire has the smallest (51,200).

– Of the areas to be placed in Tier 3, Swale in Kent currently has the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people (535.0), based on data for the seven days to November 21. It is followed by Thanet (493.2), Hull (490.4) and East Lindsey (442.4). All of these rates have fallen week-on-week.

– Lancaster currently has the lowest rate of any area that will be going into Tier 3 (97.2), followed by Stratford-upon-Avon (105.3), Tunbridge Wells (117.9) and Ashford (126.9). All of these rates have fallen week-on-week except Tunbridge Wells, where there has been a tiny rise from 117.1 to 117.9.

– Case rates are currently rising in only eight of the 119 areas to go into Tier 3. Seven of the eight are in South East England: Dover, Folkestone & Hythe, Gravesham, Maidstone, Medway, Tonbridge & Malling, and Tunbridge Wells. The other is Hyndburn in North West England.

(PA graphic)

– Havering in London has the highest rate of any area to be placed in Tier 2: 342.9. The rate in Havering is higher than in 92 of the 119 areas that will be in Tier 3.

– Wiltshire has the largest population (500,000) of the areas to go into Tier 2, while Rutland has the smallest (40,000).

– The area currently recording the lowest rate in England, South Hams in Devon, has been placed in Tier 2. The rate here is currently 56.3, down from 109.2.

– As an example of how neighbouring areas can be placed in tiers that do not fit with the pattern suggested by the latest case rates, Tunbridge Wells in Kent, which will be in Tier 3, currently has a rate of 117.9 – below that of adjoining Wealden in East Sussex (161.0), which has been placed in Tier 2.