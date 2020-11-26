Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 22, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (283 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 799 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 22 – the equivalent of 532.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 637.7 in the seven days to November 15.

Thanet has the second highest rate, down from 522.8 to 478.4, with 679 new cases.

Hull is in third place, where the rate has dropped sharply from 748.3 to 460.0, with 1,195 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Medway (up from 322.7 to 442.3, with 1,232 new cases); Gravesham (up from 315.1 to 392.7, with 420 new cases); and Dover (up from 212.5 to 289.5, with 342 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15.

Swale, 532.4, (799), 637.7, (957)

Thanet, 478.4, (679), 522.8, (742)

Hull, 460.0, (1195), 748.3, (1944)

Medway, 442.3, (1232), 322.7, (899)

Boston, 438.9, (308), 460.3, (323)

East Lindsey, 429.0, (608), 545.4, (773)

Stoke-on-Trent, 419.3, (1075), 552.3, (1416)

Dudley, 415.1, (1335), 557.8, (1794)

Oadby and Wigston, 413.9, (236), 506.9, (289)

Hyndburn, 407.2, (330), 426.9, (346)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 407.1, (527), 452.7, (586)

Sandwell, 406.5, (1335), 503.6, (1654)

Gravesham, 392.7, (420), 315.1, (337)

Leicester, 383.4, (1358), 512.4, (1815)

Kirklees, 373.6, (1643), 545.5, (2399)

North East Lincolnshire, 372.9, (595), 505.8, (807)

Oldham, 366.9, (870), 530.6, (1258)

Hartlepool, 364.1, (341), 580.8, (544)

Bradford, 362.9, (1959), 500.4, (2701)

East Staffordshire, 362.4, (434), 451.8, (541)

Burnley, 356.5, (317), 417.2, (371)

Blaby, 346.7, (352), 442.3, (449)

Wolverhampton, 343.6, (905), 370.6, (976)

Rochdale, 342.2, (761), 502.7, (1118)

North Lincolnshire, 341.3, (588), 476.5, (821)

Birmingham, 339.8, (3880), 380.3, (4342)

Havering, 337.5, (876), 384.5, (998)

South Tyneside, 336.5, (508), 412.0, (622)

Blackburn with Darwen, 335.3, (502), 526.4, (788)

Lincoln, 329.3, (327), 438.1, (435)

Tamworth, 327.3, (251), 432.9, (332)

Wakefield, 325.3, (1133), 466.8, (1626)

Slough, 323.0, (483), 357.1, (534)

Stockton-on-Tees, 320.8, (633), 455.5, (899)

Walsall, 320.2, (914), 411.6, (1175)

Stafford, 319.1, (438), 411.6, (565)

South Staffordshire, 312.2, (351), 463.4, (521)

Pendle, 311.6, (287), 427.7, (394)

Middlesbrough, 309.3, (436), 443.3, (625)

Calderdale, 306.4, (648), 476.2, (1007)

Redbridge, 306.3, (935), 281.1, (858)

Luton, 304.6, (649), 285.4, (608)

Lichfield, 304.5, (319), 383.7, (402)

Rossendale, 303.6, (217), 380.5, (272)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 303.3, (394), 383.4, (498)

Bolsover, 302.9, (244), 369.9, (298)

Wigan, 301.2, (990), 411.4, (1352)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 300.8, (911), 439.2, (1330)

Bury, 300.5, (574), 445.6, (851)

Bristol, 300.4, (1392), 474.3, (2198)

Bolton, 294.6, (847), 431.2, (1240)

Redcar and Cleveland, 293.1, (402), 485.6, (666)

Darlington, 293.1, (313), 361.4, (386)

Bassetlaw, 290.3, (341), 418.9, (492)

Dover, 289.5, (342), 212.5, (251)

North Warwickshire, 288.1, (188), 404.5, (264)

Scarborough, 280.4, (305), 457.9, (498)

North West Leicestershire, 279.9, (290), 393.8, (408)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 278.5, (950), 433.2, (1478)

South Derbyshire, 277.8, (298), 382.2, (410)

Maidstone, 277.0, (476), 235.1, (404)

Gateshead, 276.2, (558), 395.9, (800)

Sunderland, 275.8, (766), 399.3, (1109)

Basildon, 275.1, (515), 242.0, (453)

North Tyneside, 273.7, (569), 421.3, (876)

Harborough, 272.9, (256), 331.5, (311)

Mansfield, 270.8, (296), 333.9, (365)

County Durham, 269.8, (1430), 384.6, (2039)

Preston, 269.0, (385), 365.4, (523)

Ashfield, 268.9, (344), 286.9, (367)

Amber Valley, 268.4, (344), 428.4, (549)

Dartford, 268.2, (302), 311.7, (351)

Leeds, 266.3, (2112), 419.6, (3328)

Barking and Dagenham, 261.6, (557), 264.0, (562)

Derby, 260.8, (671), 392.1, (1009)

Barnsley, 256.8, (634), 382.0, (943)

Solihull, 252.3, (546), 317.0, (686)

Melton, 250.0, (128), 371.0, (190)

Telford and Wrekin, 249.1, (448), 342.5, (616)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 248.9, (245), 422.6, (416)

Salford, 246.5, (638), 423.8, (1097)

Doncaster, 245.3, (765), 340.8, (1063)

Manchester, 245.3, (1356), 360.1, (1991)

Cannock Chase, 243.1, (245), 352.3, (355)

Tameside, 241.1, (546), 377.9, (856)

Redditch, 240.4, (205), 355.4, (303)

Northumberland, 236.6, (763), 290.6, (937)

Carlisle, 233.7, (254), 239.2, (260)

Rotherham, 232.1, (616), 362.5, (962)

Selby, 231.7, (210), 277.0, (251)

Wyre Forest, 231.0, (234), 275.4, (279)

Charnwood, 227.6, (423), 359.4, (668)

Bexley, 227.2, (564), 283.9, (705)

Northampton, 227.1, (510), 264.9, (595)

Canterbury, 224.3, (371), 256.4, (424)

Sheffield, 223.6, (1308), 285.4, (1669)

South Lakeland, 223.6, (235), 211.3, (222)

Newham, 223.1, (788), 211.5, (747)

North East Derbyshire, 221.8, (225), 262.2, (266)

Epping Forest, 221.0, (291), 213.4, (281)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 219.2, (248), 329.7, (373)

North Kesteven, 219.0, (256), 306.2, (358)

Tower Hamlets, 218.6, (710), 268.5, (872)

Fylde, 217.9, (176), 304.5, (246)

Gloucester, 217.6, (281), 193.6, (250)

Waltham Forest, 217.3, (602), 226.0, (626)

Thurrock, 216.2, (377), 222.6, (388)

Harlow, 213.6, (186), 150.5, (131)

South Ribble, 213.0, (236), 239.2, (265)

South Gloucestershire, 212.2, (605), 340.9, (972)

Rugby, 212.1, (231), 280.0, (305)

Enfield, 209.4, (699), 222.3, (742)

Erewash, 208.0, (240), 322.4, (372)

Newark and Sherwood, 207.5, (254), 241.8, (296)

Blackpool, 205.1, (286), 291.2, (406)

North Somerset, 204.6, (440), 290.2, (624)

Stockport, 204.5, (600), 318.7, (935)

Brent, 204.4, (674), 214.1, (706)

West Lindsey, 202.8, (194), 268.6, (257)

Ealing, 202.7, (693), 258.9, (885)

Chorley, 201.3, (238), 274.9, (325)

South Northamptonshire, 201.1, (190), 251.9, (238)

Coventry, 200.5, (745), 277.0, (1029)

Brentwood, 199.9, (154), 261.0, (201)

Hounslow, 199.6, (542), 188.9, (513)

Peterborough, 199.2, (403), 213.6, (432)

Tonbridge and Malling, 198.3, (262), 199.0, (263)

Castle Point, 198.1, (179), 181.5, (164)

Spelthorne, 197.3, (197), 239.4, (239)

Nottingham, 196.8, (655), 254.1, (846)

Broxbourne, 196.3, (191), 244.7, (238)

Bromsgrove, 193.2, (193), 285.3, (285)

Ribble Valley, 192.2, (117), 300.6, (183)

Gedling, 191.7, (226), 250.2, (295)

Runnymede, 191.2, (171), 231.5, (207)

Havant, 189.4, (239), 227.4, (287)

Halton, 189.3, (245), 247.3, (320)

Hillingdon, 188.0, (577), 241.5, (741)

Warrington, 187.1, (393), 265.2, (557)

Portsmouth, 185.7, (399), 295.0, (634)

Craven, 185.5, (106), 290.5, (166)

Greenwich, 184.4, (531), 186.5, (537)

Folkestone and Hythe, 182.3, (206), 162.8, (184)

South Kesteven, 180.4, (257), 221.9, (316)

West Lancashire, 176.7, (202), 260.7, (298)

Harrow, 176.0, (442), 195.5, (491)

High Peak, 171.6, (159), 267.6, (248)

Epsom and Ewell, 171.2, (138), 222.0, (179)

St Helens, 170.6, (308), 276.9, (500)

Rushcliffe, 170.3, (203), 224.0, (267)

Merton, 169.5, (350), 177.7, (367)

Trafford, 169.4, (402), 309.7, (735)

Richmondshire, 169.4, (91), 217.8, (117)

Cheshire West and Chester, 168.2, (577), 300.5, (1031)

Milton Keynes, 167.0, (450), 194.1, (523)

Warwick, 165.6, (238), 243.5, (350)

Corby, 164.8, (119), 171.7, (124)

Cheshire East, 164.8, (633), 222.3, (854)

Watford, 164.6, (159), 171.9, (166)

Three Rivers, 161.8, (151), 184.3, (172)

Ipswich, 161.4, (221), 86.2, (118)

Surrey Heath, 160.1, (143), 169.1, (151)

Wealden, 158.5, (256), 131.3, (212)

Barnet, 158.4, (627), 184.9, (732)

Hackney and City of London, 158.2, (460), 174.3, (507)

Chesterfield, 157.3, (165), 291.7, (306)

Broxtowe, 157.0, (179), 223.6, (255)

Kingston upon Thames, 156.6, (278), 192.7, (342)

Derbyshire Dales, 156.2, (113), 235.1, (170)

Knowsley, 155.1, (234), 251.2, (379)

Shropshire, 155.0, (501), 229.3, (741)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 155.0, (287), 214.4, (397)

Croydon, 154.6, (598), 164.7, (637)

Sevenoaks, 153.2, (185), 193.0, (233)

Worcester, 153.1, (155), 241.1, (244)

Wellingborough, 149.3, (119), 170.6, (136)

Hambleton, 148.5, (136), 192.2, (176)

South Bucks, 148.5, (104), 209.9, (147)

Harrogate, 147.4, (237), 247.5, (398)

Wyre, 147.2, (165), 212.3, (238)

Liverpool, 147.2, (733), 260.6, (1298)

Woking, 146.8, (148), 159.7, (161)

Hertsmere, 146.8, (154), 159.2, (167)

Mid Sussex, 146.3, (221), 150.3, (227)

Swindon, 145.8, (324), 196.7, (437)

Rother, 144.7, (139), 140.5, (135)

South Holland, 144.2, (137), 192.6, (183)

Reading, 144.0, (233), 155.8, (252)

Sefton, 143.6, (397), 257.2, (711)

Bath and North East Somerset, 142.3, (275), 239.5, (463)

Gosport, 141.4, (120), 206.3, (175)

Sutton, 141.0, (291), 186.1, (384)

Norwich, 140.9, (198), 139.4, (196)

Kettering, 140.5, (143), 216.2, (220)

Wycombe, 139.1, (243), 183.8, (321)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 138.1, (546), 226.1, (894)

Tewkesbury, 137.9, (131), 157.9, (150)

Lambeth, 137.7, (449), 157.3, (513)

South Norfolk, 137.7, (194), 208.7, (294)

Rochford, 137.4, (120), 163.7, (143)

Oxford, 135.8, (207), 221.0, (337)

Bromley, 135.1, (449), 161.9, (538)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 133.4, (202), 192.8, (292)

Haringey, 133.3, (358), 149.6, (402)

Aylesbury Vale, 132.4, (264), 134.9, (269)

Eastbourne, 132.1, (137), 123.4, (128)

Ryedale, 131.8, (73), 204.0, (113)

Sedgemoor, 131.5, (162), 171.3, (211)

Bedford, 130.4, (226), 171.4, (297)

Stroud, 130.0, (156), 151.7, (182)

Kensington and Chelsea, 130.0, (203), 148.0, (231)

Welwyn Hatfield, 129.2, (159), 153.6, (189)

Islington, 128.7, (312), 165.8, (402)

East Hertfordshire, 128.2, (192), 192.3, (288)

York, 126.8, (267), 173.3, (365)

Southend-on-Sea, 126.1, (231), 179.1, (328)

Ashford, 126.1, (164), 129.2, (168)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 124.8, (189), 136.1, (206)

East Northamptonshire, 124.8, (118), 204.2, (193)

Dacorum, 124.1, (192), 128.6, (199)

Forest of Dean, 123.3, (107), 124.4, (108)

Cheltenham, 123.0, (143), 181.4, (211)

Guildford, 122.1, (182), 121.5, (181)

Herefordshire, 121.4, (234), 191.9, (370)

Tandridge, 120.3, (106), 155.5, (137)

Braintree, 119.9, (183), 104.2, (159)

Plymouth, 119.4, (313), 218.2, (572)

Mendip, 119.4, (138), 98.6, (114)

Winchester, 119.3, (149), 202.6, (253)

Exeter, 118.7, (156), 172.0, (226)

Daventry, 118.7, (102), 225.7, (194)

Southampton, 118.4, (299), 221.8, (560)

Fareham, 117.0, (136), 172.9, (201)

North Devon, 116.3, (113), 150.3, (146)

St Albans, 115.9, (172), 157.6, (234)

East Devon, 114.8, (168), 165.4, (242)

Westminster, 114.8, (300), 158.8, (415)

East Hampshire, 114.5, (140), 150.4, (184)

Fenland, 113.9, (116), 144.3, (147)

Cambridge, 113.8, (142), 247.6, (309)

Wychavon, 112.8, (146), 160.7, (208)

Wokingham, 112.8, (193), 136.7, (234)

Wiltshire, 112.6, (563), 125.2, (626)

Wirral, 112.3, (364), 173.5, (562)

Torbay, 112.3, (153), 204.7, (279)

Chelmsford, 110.4, (197), 152.5, (272)

Wandsworth, 110.4, (364), 181.4, (598)

Tunbridge Wells, 108.7, (129), 118.8, (141)

Elmbridge, 108.2, (148), 147.7, (202)

South Somerset, 108.1, (182), 155.0, (261)

Richmond upon Thames, 108.1, (214), 125.2, (248)

Babergh, 107.6, (99), 146.7, (135)

Stevenage, 107.0, (94), 178.7, (157)

Reigate and Banstead, 106.9, (159), 144.5, (215)

Stratford-on-Avon, 105.3, (137), 156.0, (203)

Hastings, 104.7, (97), 97.1, (90)

Great Yarmouth, 103.7, (103), 167.1, (166)

Lewisham, 103.0, (315), 133.1, (407)

Barrow-in-Furness, 102.9, (69), 182.0, (122)

Mid Devon, 102.1, (84), 74.1, (61)

Lancaster, 102.0, (149), 137.6, (201)

Southwark, 100.7, (321), 129.2, (412)

Cherwell, 100.3, (151), 147.5, (222)

Eden, 99.5, (53), 197.2, (105)

Allerdale, 99.2, (97), 168.8, (165)

Mole Valley, 98.6, (86), 135.3, (118)

Basingstoke and Deane, 98.5, (174), 154.6, (273)

Copeland, 98.3, (67), 199.5, (136)

Horsham, 97.4, (140), 114.1, (164)

North Hertfordshire, 96.6, (129), 154.2, (206)

Rushmoor, 96.2, (91), 139.5, (132)

Rutland, 95.2, (38), 130.2, (52)

Arun, 94.6, (152), 112.0, (180)

Lewes, 93.9, (97), 85.2, (88)

Camden, 92.6, (250), 137.0, (370)

Chichester, 90.8, (110), 142.0, (172)

Crawley, 90.7, (102), 146.8, (165)

Uttlesford, 89.8, (82), 136.9, (125)

Central Bedfordshire, 88.7, (256), 125.1, (361)

Waverley, 87.9, (111), 124.3, (157)

West Devon, 87.8, (49), 78.9, (44)

Malvern Hills, 87.7, (69), 114.4, (90)

North Norfolk, 86.8, (91), 65.8, (69)

East Cambridgeshire, 85.7, (77), 66.8, (60)

Broadland, 84.9, (111), 144.5, (189)

South Oxfordshire, 84.5, (120), 124.6, (177)

West Berkshire, 83.3, (132), 120.5, (191)

Brighton and Hove, 82.9, (241), 155.4, (452)

Test Valley, 80.8, (102), 104.6, (132)

Eastleigh, 80.8, (108), 128.0, (171)

West Oxfordshire, 76.8, (85), 113.9, (126)

Breckland, 76.4, (107), 123.6, (173)

New Forest, 75.0, (135), 139.9, (252)

Torridge, 74.7, (51), 95.2, (65)

Somerset West and Taunton, 74.1, (115), 104.4, (162)

Adur, 71.5, (46), 94.9, (61)

East Suffolk, 71.4, (178), 87.0, (217)

Vale of White Horse, 70.6, (96), 127.9, (174)

Colchester, 69.8, (136), 88.9, (173)

Chiltern, 69.8, (67), 123.0, (118)

Hart, 69.0, (67), 98.9, (96)

Worthing, 67.8, (75), 77.8, (86)

Huntingdonshire, 67.4, (120), 103.4, (184)

Bracknell Forest, 66.1, (81), 135.5, (166)

South Cambridgeshire, 65.4, (104), 104.3, (166)

Dorset, 64.7, (245), 108.6, (411)

Maldon, 64.7, (42), 92.4, (60)

Teignbridge, 63.4, (85), 73.0, (98)

Tendring, 62.8, (92), 62.1, (91)

West Suffolk, 60.9, (109), 60.9, (109)

Isle of Wight, 59.3, (84), 79.7, (113)

Mid Suffolk, 57.8, (60), 53.9, (56)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 56.8, (325), 88.5, (506)

South Hams, 56.3, (49), 105.7, (92)

Cotswold, 53.4, (48), 163.6, (147)