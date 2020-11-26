Harry, Meghan and Archie looking forward to first Thanksgiving

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will enjoy their first Thanksgiving dinner as a family in the US, complete with fresh vegetables grown in their garden.

Harry, Meghan and son Archie will sit down to a traditional meal in their Californian home after the duchess was widely praised for speaking about her miscarriage and raising awareness about the issue.

Writing in the New York Times on Wednesday, the duchess gave a heartfelt account of the couple’s traumatic experience in July, and described how she felt an “almost unbearable grief” after losing their second child.

The couple are no longer working members of the royal family, having stepped back from the roles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A source said: “They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the states as a family.

“They plan to enjoy a homecooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden.”

Meghan and Harry are likely to have a meal of roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

The couple will mark Thanksgiving in their £11 million home in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara, bought during the summer following their move from the UK after stepping down as working members of the royal family for financial and personal freedom.

Harry and Meghan have grown some of the produce which will be on their Thanksgiving table. Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

The property which is said to have nine bedrooms, a games room, home theatre, spa facilities and a swimming pool is on a seven-acre site so there is plenty of room for the couple’s kitchen garden.

It was during another roast dinner in 2017 that Meghan began the journey that led her to marrying her prince.

As the then boyfriend and girlfriend cooked a roast chicken at Harry’s home in the grounds of Kensington Palace, he proposed to Meghan.

The duchess said about that moment: “Trying to roast a chicken and it just – just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic.

“He got on one knee.”