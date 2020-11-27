What the papers say – November 27

The announcement of where the most stringent coronavirus restrictions will apply in England takes many of Friday’s front pages.
The Times leads with the news that millions of people will be in the “tough tiers” until the middle of January.
While The Daily Telegraph says 34 million people are “worse off” than before the lockdown began, adding Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a “Tory rebellion”.
The Guardian also leads on concerns from MPs after 55 million people “face months in top tiers”.
Metro carries a coloured map of England with the headline “The North Sees Red”, the paper reporting “much of the south escapes the strictest curbs”, while The Independent says 99% of the nation is heading for the harshest restrictions.
The Sun says it’s “All Wight For Some” after the island off the coast of Hampshire was included in the lowest tier, the Daily Mail says there are “tiers of rage and disbelief” from Conservative MPs, and the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Tiers of despair”.
The Daily Express say Mr Johnson has given hope to the nation that areas can escape tough curbs.
And the i carries a warning for families to avoid risks over Christmas.
The Daily Star carries a report that a former neighbour of Health Secretary Matt Hancock is supplying the Government vials for NHS Covid tests.
Separately, the Financial Times leads with a report from a German audit watchdog about EY’s work auditing Wirecard.