Man in court charged with murdering brother of rapper 21 Savage

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering the brother of rapper 21 Savage.

Tyrece Fuller, 21, appeared via videolink at Bromley Magistrates court on Monday accused of murdering Terrell Davis.

It was reported that Mr Davis, 27, had been taking shopping to his grandmother when he was fatally stabbed.

Judge Vanessa Lloyd sent the case to the Central Criminal Court.

A first hearing is due to take place on December 2.

British-born rapper 21 Savage (PA)

Fuller is charged with one count of murder and one count of possessing a knife.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.

The incident, which took place in Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, south London, occurred just before 6pm on November 22 of this year.

Paramedics and an air ambulance crew tried to save Mr Davis but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

British-born rapper 21 Savage – whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – paid tribute to his brother by posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

The performer wrote: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back.”

Fuller, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.