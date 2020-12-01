Driving tests to resume in England on Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Driving tests will restart in England this week following the end of the national lockdown, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Tests will resume in Tier 1 and 2 areas on Wednesday, and in Tier 3 areas on Thursday.

Theory tests will recommence in all areas on Wednesday.

I know many people are waiting to know if driving tests are recommencing. The answer is YES in all tiers by Thursday, with appropriate mitigation in place. Good luck to those taking their tests – see you on the roads 🚘 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 1, 2020

Mr Shapps said testing will restart “with appropriate mitigation in place”.

He acknowledged that “many people are waiting” to get on the road.

Government guidance states that candidates must wear a face covering during their test unless they have “a good reason not to”.

Driving tests were suspended in England at the start of the national lockdown on November 5.

They continue to be halted in areas of Scotland in Level 4.

Tests were cancelled in Wales during the country’s 17-day “firebreak”, but restarted when that ended on November 9.

The suspension of tests during the first coronavirus lockdown from March to July led to a huge backlog, with thousands of learners struggling to rebook when restrictions eased.