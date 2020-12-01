Attack on teenager at railway station caught on CCTV

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing a teenager being kicked in the face at a railway station.

The 16-year-old boy was sitting in the waiting room at York station when the unprovoked attack happened.

Harry Powell, 19, was handed a four-month prison sentence at York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to assault, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Harry Powell was handed a four-month prison sentence (BTP/PA)

The court heard he was accompanied by a group of friends when he aggressively confronted his victim – who has not been named – before spitting at him and kicking him hard in the face.

The boy was left in so much pain and distress by the attack on October 30 that he could not complete his journey and had to be collected.

BTP’s investing officer, Pc Mollie Chapman, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a stranger who was simply minding his own business.

“Powell is nothing but a bully who was clearly attempting to play the big man in front of his mates and deliberately picked on someone who was alone and refused to engage in his name calling and abuse.

“The victim did his best to avoid any confrontation by ignoring Powell’s repeated intimidation and provocation, and even when attacked, offered no retaliation, which is credit to him and his character.

“This vile assault has caused the 16-year-old victim great distress, prevented him from resuming his normal routine and hobbies and left him afraid to travel alone by train.”