What the papers say – December 2

The front pages are filled with developments after a bruising revolt against Boris Johnson’s strengthened tiered system of coronavirus restrictions.
The Guardian says the Prime Minister suffered his “biggest Commons rebellion”, which The Independent reports forced him to “promise a localised approach to England’s tiered Covid rules” ahead of Christmas.
The revolt by Conservative backbenchers has reduced the chances of future lockdowns, according to the i.
The Daily Star and The Sun are again preoccupied with the pub Scotch egg situation, as the latter says the “double yolk is on” Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who struggled to say if the food was classified a “substantial meal” or a starter.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports the NHS will start providing a Covid vaccine “within days”.
Care home residents can expect visits from family and friends from Wednesday provided they have a negative result from a rapid Covid-19 test, according to The Times and the Daily Mail.
The Financial Times says the failure of Debenhams has sent “tremors through bricks and mortar retail”, while Boris Johnson has urged the public in the Daily Express to “buy British and bring festive cheer”.
And the Daily Mirror and Metro report the Queen the Duke of York will spend Christmas “alone” at Windsor Castle.
