What the papers say – December 3

The UK becoming the first country in the world to approve a jab against Covid-19 dominates the nation’s papers.

The vaccine’s approval leads the Daily Mirror and The Sun, with the Metro dubbing the occasion “V-Day”.

Tomorrow's front page: On its way https://t.co/9bZN1xDS4v #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/N4SpkVc0oW — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 2, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: The UK takes the first steps to victory over Covid-19 as we beat the world to get a vaccine https://t.co/OckRsVnfTy pic.twitter.com/139BQ0rebw — The Sun (@TheSun) December 2, 2020 Thursday's front page:V-DAY!#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/1ooQi5uvxk — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 2, 2020

The Times and Daily Star report the elderly will be first in line to receive the jabs.

First vaccine jabs for NHS staff and elderly patients#tomorrowspaperstoday@MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/CIoN03IMJ4 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 2, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: Form an elderly queue #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/RlKVMwtBRy pic.twitter.com/W33Ek9OiS9 — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 2, 2020

The vaccine rollout will commence next week, according to The Guardian, i and Financial Times.

Guardian front page, Thursday 3 December 2020: Vaccinations next week as PM caught in Brexit row pic.twitter.com/7Z352KaER3 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 2, 2020 Thursday's i: Vaccines to start on Tuesday in the UK #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ly1JfDIRDO — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 2, 2020 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 3 December https://t.co/7MVwgp0mSz pic.twitter.com/zi31K9p9tm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 2, 2020

The Daily Mail calls the news a “shot in the arm for Britain”, while the Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson’s comments that the vaccine will allow Britons to “reclaim our lives”.

Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/BX1Se9Uu4P — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 2, 2020 Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Now we can reclaim our lives”#TomorrowsPapersToday Read here: https://t.co/JgTTkJLaiD pic.twitter.com/0qANRC72XC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports on European health chiefs criticising the speed of the vaccine’s approval.