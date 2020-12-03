What the papers say – December 3

The UK becoming the first country in the world to approve a jab against Covid-19 dominates the nation’s papers.
The vaccine’s approval leads the Daily Mirror and The Sun, with the Metro dubbing the occasion “V-Day”.
The Times and Daily Star report the elderly will be first in line to receive the jabs.
The vaccine rollout will commence next week, according to The Guardian, i and Financial Times.
The Daily Mail calls the news a “shot in the arm for Britain”, while the Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson’s comments that the vaccine will allow Britons to “reclaim our lives”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports on European health chiefs criticising the speed of the vaccine’s approval.
