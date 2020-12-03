Tier system causing confusion over where people can travel, says Travelodge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People are in “turmoil” over where they can travel within the UK over the festive season, with many saying they do not have a clue how the coronavirus tier system in England works, a new survey suggests.

More than one in three of 2,000 adults polled by Travelodge said they want more clarity on where they are allowed to go in the coming weeks.

Despite most of England being in Tier 2, two-thirds of respondents living in those regions believe they are not allowed to travel or holiday in another Tier 2 area, the report said.

The hotel chain said its survey indicates one in four people are “completely clueless” over how the tier system works.

Two out of five respondents living in Tier 2 areas believe they cannot travel or holiday in a Tier 1 area, the report said.

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said: “Our latest travel report reveals Britons are baffled as to whether they can travel within the current tier system.

“With the festive season fast approaching there is certainly a demand for Britons wanting to take a short break.

“It is essential that before making travel plans, people are fully informed on the tier travel guidance for their residential region and visiting location.”