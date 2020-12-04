Covid-19 rates up in all but one area of Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 case rates are rising in almost every area of Wales, latest figures show.

The biggest jumps are in Neath Port Talbot, Swansea and Merthyr Tydfil.

Only one area – Denbighshire – has recorded a drop.

The figures, for the seven days to November 30, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Neath Port Talbot has risen sharply week-on-week from 311.2 to 471.0, while in Swansea the rate has increased from 249.4 to 368.4.

In Merthyr Tydfil, the rate is up from 261.9 to 377.9.

(PA graphic)

Tough restrictions imposed in various areas of Wales during September and October, followed by a 17-day nationwide “firebreak” lockdown that ended on November 7, had some impact in driving down case rates.

But in the last two weeks, the numbers have started to climb again.

Blaenau Gwent currently has the highest rate in Wales – 486.7, up from 406.5.

Denbighshire, the one area that has recorded a week-on-week fall, saw its rate drop from 88.8 to 69.0.

Here are the latest rates in full.

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on December 4. Data for the most recent four days (December 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 23.

Blaenau Gwent, 486.7, (340), 406.5, (284)

Neath Port Talbot, 471.0, (675), 311.2, (446)

Torfaen, 394.8, (371), 373.6, (351)

Merthyr Tydfil, 377.9, (228), 261.9, (158)

Swansea, 368.4, (910), 249.4, (616)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, 341.5, (824), 266.1, (642)

Newport, 314.2, (486), 303.9, (470)

Caerphilly, 311.5, (564), 269.5, (488)

Cardiff, 247.5, (908), 174.2, (639)

Bridgend, 246.9, (363), 216.3, (318)

Carmarthenshire, 231.5, (437), 210.3, (397)

Monmouthshire, 203.0, (192), 166.0, (157)

Wrexham, 197.1, (268), 147.1, (200)

Vale of Glamorgan, 194.6, (260), 149.0, (199)

Pembrokeshire, 155.0, (195), 81.9, (103)

Ceredigion, 138.9, (101), 134.8, (98)

Flintshire, 120.4, (188), 119.2, (186)

Powys, 88.3, (117), 82.3, (109)

Isle of Anglesey, 77.1, (54), 42.8, (30)

Denbighshire, 69.0, (66), 88.8, (85)

Conwy, 37.5, (44), 29.0, (34)

Gwynedd, 32.1, (40), 23.3, (29)