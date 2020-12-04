Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 30, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (250 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Medway in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 1,620 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 30 – the equivalent of 581.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 449.5 in the seven days to November 23.

Swale – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up very slightly from 561.7 to 567.7, with 852 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen from 453.2 to 503.0, with 353 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 298.0 to 375.4, with 645 new cases); Basildon (up from 271.9 to 333.9, with 625 new cases); and Ashford (up from 130.7 to 184.6, with 240 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 23.

Medway, 581.6, (1620), 449.5, (1252)

Swale, 567.7, (852), 561.7, (843)

Boston, 503.0, (353), 453.2, (318)

Thanet, 443.9, (630), 469.3, (666)

Maidstone, 375.4, (645), 298.0, (512)

Gravesham, 366.6, (392), 393.7, (421)

Lincoln, 355.5, (353), 327.3, (325)

Stoke-on-Trent, 347.9, (892), 404.1, (1036)

Basildon, 333.9, (625), 271.9, (509)

Dover, 318.3, (376), 300.5, (355)

Redbridge, 305.4, (932), 301.1, (919)

Blackburn with Darwen, 301.9, (452), 318.0, (476)

Havering, 300.9, (781), 310.1, (805)

Pendle, 285.5, (263), 315.9, (291)

Burnley, 284.5, (253), 334.0, (297)

Barking and Dagenham, 276.6, (589), 254.1, (541)

Slough, 272.8, (408), 322.3, (482)

Rossendale, 271.4, (194), 298.0, (213)

Hartlepool, 269.0, (252), 315.0, (295)

Dudley, 268.3, (863), 383.4, (1233)

Luton, 268.0, (571), 279.7, (596)

Leicester, 265.1, (939), 361.6, (1281)

Wolverhampton, 260.1, (685), 330.0, (869)

East Lindsey, 251.9, (357), 374.0, (530)

Dartford, 250.4, (282), 263.8, (297)

Canterbury, 249.7, (413), 225.5, (373)

Sandwell, 247.2, (812), 373.0, (1225)

Rochdale, 246.8, (549), 338.1, (752)

Oadby and Wigston, 245.5, (140), 384.1, (219)

Newham, 242.7, (857), 216.6, (765)

Calderdale, 239.8, (507), 285.2, (603)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 236.4, (306), 358.5, (464)

Walsall, 236.1, (674), 293.2, (837)

West Lindsey, 233.1, (223), 210.1, (201)

Hull, 232.1, (603), 416.5, (1082)

Tonbridge and Malling, 229.3, (303), 195.2, (258)

Darlington, 227.5, (243), 278.1, (297)

Kirklees, 227.2, (999), 349.3, (1536)

Bradford, 226.4, (1222), 331.6, (1790)

East Staffordshire, 226.3, (271), 326.5, (391)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 225.5, (222), 221.5, (218)

South Tyneside, 225.2, (340), 336.5, (508)

Waltham Forest, 219.9, (609), 210.8, (584)

Harlow, 218.2, (190), 222.8, (194)

Rotherham, 218.2, (579), 220.0, (584)

Bexley, 217.5, (540), 221.9, (551)

Bury, 217.3, (415), 282.2, (539)

Folkestone and Hythe, 215.9, (244), 187.6, (212)

Birmingham, 212.4, (2425), 315.1, (3598)

Hyndburn, 212.2, (172), 360.3, (292)

North Kesteven, 212.1, (248), 203.6, (238)

Cannock Chase, 210.4, (212), 235.2, (237)

Doncaster, 207.4, (647), 231.2, (721)

North East Lincolnshire, 205.6, (328), 340.3, (543)

Peterborough, 205.2, (415), 209.6, (424)

Stafford, 204.7, (281), 288.5, (396)

South Ribble, 203.1, (225), 207.6, (230)

Wigan, 202.6, (666), 269.9, (887)

Blaby, 200.9, (204), 279.7, (284)

Tower Hamlets, 200.8, (652), 214.0, (695)

Thurrock, 200.8, (350), 212.2, (370)

North Lincolnshire, 200.2, (345), 312.8, (539)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 200.2, (260), 281.8, (366)

Wakefield, 197.2, (687), 302.0, (1052)

Bolton, 195.8, (563), 279.6, (804)

Stockton-on-Tees, 194.1, (383), 291.4, (575)

Oldham, 194.0, (460), 340.8, (808)

Runnymede, 193.5, (173), 180.0, (161)

Bassetlaw, 189.9, (223), 281.8, (331)

Brentwood, 189.6, (146), 172.7, (133)

Epping Forest, 189.1, (249), 214.9, (283)

North Tyneside, 188.5, (392), 268.9, (559)

Chorley, 186.9, (221), 198.8, (235)

Tamworth, 186.5, (143), 303.8, (233)

Ashford, 184.6, (240), 130.7, (170)

Woking, 184.5, (186), 172.6, (174)

Kingston upon Thames, 184.2, (327), 152.7, (271)

Castle Point, 183.7, (166), 185.9, (168)

Gloucester, 183.5, (237), 189.7, (245)

Broxbourne, 182.0, (177), 196.3, (191)

Redditch, 181.8, (155), 215.8, (184)

South Staffordshire, 181.4, (204), 295.3, (332)

Newark and Sherwood, 181.3, (222), 205.0, (251)

Amber Valley, 179.5, (230), 236.4, (303)

Preston, 176.8, (253), 259.9, (372)

North Warwickshire, 176.2, (115), 272.7, (178)

Merton, 174.8, (361), 154.0, (318)

Barnsley, 174.6, (431), 239.8, (592)

Manchester, 174.5, (965), 230.6, (1275)

Middlesbrough, 173.1, (244), 273.8, (386)

Melton, 171.8, (88), 212.9, (109)

County Durham, 170.9, (906), 248.4, (1317)

Enfield, 169.3, (565), 198.9, (664)

South Kesteven, 169.2, (241), 176.2, (251)

Bristol, 167.7, (777), 257.5, (1193)

Gosport, 167.4, (142), 116.7, (99)

Watford, 165.7, (160), 143.9, (139)

Lichfield, 165.1, (173), 232.0, (243)

Bromley, 164.6, (547), 124.9, (415)

Ealing, 164.4, (562), 190.5, (651)

Northumberland, 164.1, (529), 226.7, (731)

Bolsover, 162.6, (131), 294.2, (237)

Northampton, 161.6, (363), 204.4, (459)

Nottingham, 160.7, (535), 187.4, (624)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 160.6, (548), 262.6, (896)

Sunderland, 160.6, (446), 241.6, (671)

Hounslow, 159.5, (433), 180.1, (489)

South Holland, 158.9, (151), 140.0, (133)

Derby, 158.6, (408), 233.2, (600)

Brent, 158.3, (522), 180.4, (595)

Blackpool, 156.3, (218), 181.4, (253)

Barnet, 156.1, (618), 137.7, (545)

Sheffield, 155.9, (912), 218.2, (1276)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 155.5, (471), 275.1, (833)

Leeds, 155.5, (1233), 246.1, (1952)

Coventry, 154.5, (574), 187.9, (698)

Milton Keynes, 153.3, (413), 152.9, (412)

Hillingdon, 152.5, (468), 177.6, (545)

Fylde, 152.3, (123), 195.6, (158)

Haringey, 151.5, (407), 125.4, (337)

Ribble Valley, 151.1, (92), 188.9, (115)

Gedling, 151.0, (178), 172.2, (203)

Ashfield, 150.9, (193), 233.7, (299)

Telford and Wrekin, 150.7, (271), 227.4, (409)

Craven, 148.8, (85), 157.5, (90)

Hertsmere, 147.7, (155), 143.9, (151)

Sutton, 146.8, (303), 124.1, (256)

Harrow, 145.7, (366), 168.4, (423)

Tameside, 145.7, (330), 207.5, (470)

Salford, 145.7, (377), 214.4, (555)

Solihull, 145.6, (315), 226.5, (490)

Mansfield, 145.5, (159), 219.6, (240)

Reading, 145.3, (235), 121.8, (197)

South Gloucestershire, 144.5, (412), 192.6, (549)

North West Leicestershire, 143.8, (149), 233.6, (242)

Redcar and Cleveland, 142.9, (196), 255.2, (350)

East Hertfordshire, 142.9, (214), 120.2, (180)

North Somerset, 142.3, (306), 195.8, (421)

Southend-on-Sea, 140.9, (258), 115.8, (212)

Rochford, 140.8, (123), 131.6, (115)

Hackney and City of London, 140.6, (409), 144.4, (420)

Gateshead, 139.6, (282), 260.3, (526)

Epsom and Ewell, 138.9, (112), 137.7, (111)

Greenwich, 138.6, (399), 174.7, (503)

St. Helens, 136.2, (246), 161.7, (292)

Scarborough, 136.1, (148), 254.7, (277)

Swindon, 134.6, (299), 135.9, (302)

Charnwood, 134.0, (249), 184.0, (342)

Croydon, 134.0, (518), 148.2, (573)

Halton, 133.7, (173), 170.0, (220)

Rugby, 132.2, (144), 199.2, (217)

Sevenoaks, 130.8, (158), 130.8, (158)

Mole Valley, 130.7, (114), 89.4, (78)

Wycombe, 130.6, (228), 140.3, (245)

Broxtowe, 129.8, (148), 142.1, (162)

Ipswich, 129.3, (177), 157.0, (215)

Bromsgrove, 129.2, (129), 174.2, (174)

Warrington, 128.6, (270), 176.2, (370)

Broadland, 128.5, (168), 84.9, (111)

South Derbyshire, 126.8, (136), 236.8, (254)

Chesterfield, 126.8, (133), 145.9, (153)

Wyre, 125.8, (141), 136.5, (153)

East Northamptonshire, 124.8, (118), 122.7, (116)

Erewash, 124.8, (144), 173.4, (200)

Cheshire East, 124.4, (478), 153.1, (588)

Harborough, 123.7, (116), 268.6, (252)

Wellingborough, 123.0, (98), 131.7, (105)

Lancaster, 122.6, (179), 102.7, (150)

Oxford, 121.3, (185), 141.0, (215)

Surrey Heath, 120.9, (108), 156.8, (140)

Selby, 119.2, (108), 198.6, (180)

Stevenage, 118.4, (104), 96.8, (85)

Aylesbury Vale, 118.3, (236), 130.4, (260)

North East Derbyshire, 118.3, (120), 216.8, (220)

Spelthorne, 118.2, (118), 171.3, (171)

Stockport, 116.6, (342), 193.9, (569)

Wyre Forest, 116.5, (118), 202.4, (205)

Tunbridge Wells, 115.4, (137), 86.8, (103)

Kettering, 115.0, (117), 126.7, (129)

Kensington and Chelsea, 113.4, (177), 121.7, (190)

Daventry, 112.9, (97), 111.7, (96)

Rother, 112.4, (108), 134.3, (129)

Portsmouth, 112.1, (241), 163.8, (352)

Islington, 111.4, (270), 120.8, (293)

Wokingham, 109.9, (188), 108.1, (185)

Chelmsford, 109.3, (195), 102.6, (183)

Fenland, 108.0, (110), 113.9, (116)

West Lancashire, 107.6, (123), 153.1, (175)

Lewisham, 107.6, (329), 96.5, (295)

Southwark, 107.3, (342), 97.2, (310)

Warwick, 107.1, (154), 144.7, (208)

Lambeth, 106.7, (348), 116.6, (380)

Tandridge, 106.7, (94), 97.6, (86)

Knowsley, 106.1, (160), 152.5, (230)

Torridge, 105.5, (72), 93.7, (64)

Wandsworth, 104.0, (343), 105.9, (349)

Wealden, 104.0, (168), 140.6, (227)

Braintree, 103.5, (158), 112.1, (171)

Trafford, 103.2, (245), 153.4, (364)

Norwich, 103.1, (145), 126.6, (178)

Three Rivers, 102.9, (96), 145.7, (136)

South Bucks, 102.8, (72), 137.1, (96)

South Northamptonshire, 102.7, (97), 179.9, (170)

Corby, 102.5, (74), 152.3, (110)

Bedford, 102.1, (177), 121.8, (211)

Exeter, 102.0, (134), 119.5, (157)

Basingstoke and Deane, 101.9, (180), 86.1, (152)

Rushcliffe, 101.5, (121), 153.5, (183)

Guildford, 101.3, (151), 112.1, (167)

Bracknell Forest, 101.2, (124), 66.9, (82)

East Devon, 101.2, (148), 129.9, (190)

Tewkesbury, 101.0, (96), 114.7, (109)

Reigate and Banstead, 100.2, (149), 90.8, (135)

Sedgemoor, 99.9, (123), 116.1, (143)

St Albans, 99.7, (148), 106.4, (158)

South Somerset, 98.6, (166), 90.3, (152)

Cheshire West and Chester, 98.5, (338), 145.7, (500)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 98.3, (182), 138.3, (256)

Great Yarmouth, 97.6, (97), 83.6, (83)

Dacorum, 97.6, (151), 108.6, (168)

South Norfolk, 97.2, (137), 122.8, (173)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 97.1, (147), 124.2, (188)

Liverpool, 96.6, (481), 138.7, (691)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 96.3, (109), 165.3, (187)

Elmbridge, 95.8, (131), 95.8, (131)

Welwyn Hatfield, 94.3, (116), 117.8, (145)

Cheltenham, 93.7, (109), 113.5, (132)

Havant, 92.7, (117), 159.2, (201)

Mid Sussex, 91.4, (138), 115.2, (174)

Richmondshire, 91.2, (49), 150.8, (81)

Camden, 91.1, (246), 83.3, (225)

Westminster, 88.8, (232), 106.4, (278)

Fareham, 88.6, (103), 98.1, (114)

Derbyshire Dales, 87.1, (63), 152.1, (110)

Central Bedfordshire, 87.0, (251), 77.9, (225)

North Hertfordshire, 86.8, (116), 93.6, (125)

Uttlesford, 86.5, (79), 84.4, (77)

Sefton, 85.4, (236), 133.5, (369)

Bath and North East Somerset, 85.4, (165), 108.1, (209)

Harrogate, 85.2, (137), 128.1, (206)

Colchester, 84.7, (165), 71.9, (140)

Carlisle, 84.7, (92), 220.8, (240)

Richmond upon Thames, 83.3, (165), 95.4, (189)

North Devon, 82.4, (80), 109.1, (106)

Shropshire, 82.3, (266), 156.0, (504)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 82.2, (325), 121.2, (479)

Babergh, 81.5, (75), 105.4, (97)

Ryedale, 81.3, (45), 126.4, (70)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 81.3, (123), 107.7, (163)

Stroud, 80.9, (97), 115.9, (139)

Mendip, 80.5, (93), 137.6, (159)

South Lakeland, 79.9, (84), 202.7, (213)

Hambleton, 79.7, (73), 127.7, (117)

Chiltern, 79.2, (76), 64.6, (62)

Winchester, 78.5, (98), 95.3, (119)

Wychavon, 77.3, (100), 99.7, (129)

Worcester, 77.1, (78), 132.4, (134)

Somerset West and Taunton, 76.7, (119), 67.7, (105)

Wiltshire, 75.8, (379), 98.4, (492)

Hastings, 74.5, (69), 93.9, (87)

High Peak, 74.5, (69), 151.1, (140)

Rutland, 72.6, (29), 80.1, (32)

Cherwell, 71.8, (108), 98.3, (148)

Tendring, 71.6, (105), 60.0, (88)

Southampton, 70.9, (179), 97.4, (246)

Forest of Dean, 70.3, (61), 114.1, (99)

Barrow-in-Furness, 70.1, (47), 89.5, (60)

Malvern Hills, 68.6, (54), 86.4, (68)

Allerdale, 68.5, (67), 86.9, (85)

Rushmoor, 67.7, (64), 88.8, (84)

Herefordshire, 67.4, (130), 106.8, (206)

York, 63.1, (133), 116.8, (246)

East Hampshire, 63.0, (77), 111.2, (136)

Lewes, 62.9, (65), 79.4, (82)

Plymouth, 62.6, (164), 107.2, (281)

Waverley, 62.5, (79), 87.9, (111)

Hart, 61.8, (60), 63.9, (62)

Wirral, 61.7, (200), 99.7, (323)

Maldon, 61.6, (40), 67.8, (44)

West Devon, 60.9, (34), 78.9, (44)

Eastbourne, 59.8, (62), 110.8, (115)

Torbay, 59.4, (81), 92.5, (126)

Cambridge, 59.3, (74), 101.0, (126)

North Norfolk, 59.1, (62), 82.0, (86)

Arun, 59.1, (95), 61.0, (98)

Horsham, 57.7, (83), 78.6, (113)

Stratford-on-Avon, 56.9, (74), 96.9, (126)

Breckland, 56.4, (79), 65.0, (91)

Vale of White Horse, 55.9, (76), 66.2, (90)

Huntingdonshire, 55.1, (98), 65.7, (117)

Brighton and Hove, 55.0, (160), 65.7, (191)

South Oxfordshire, 54.9, (78), 64.1, (91)

Eastleigh, 53.2, (71), 73.4, (98)

West Berkshire, 52.4, (83), 70.7, (112)

Mid Devon, 52.2, (43), 76.5, (63)

Chichester, 52.0, (63), 88.3, (107)

Copeland, 51.3, (35), 89.5, (61)

Test Valley, 50.7, (64), 78.5, (99)

East Cambridgeshire, 50.1, (45), 84.6, (76)

South Cambridgeshire, 49.0, (78), 55.3, (88)

East Suffolk, 48.5, (121), 64.5, (161)

Crawley, 45.4, (51), 81.0, (91)

Cotswold, 43.4, (39), 49.0, (44)

South Hams, 42.5, (37), 42.5, (37)

Mid Suffolk, 42.4, (44), 43.3, (45)

West Suffolk, 40.8, (73), 51.9, (93)

Dorset, 39.6, (150), 56.0, (212)

West Oxfordshire, 38.9, (43), 63.3, (70)

Eden, 37.6, (20), 84.5, (45)

Adur, 37.3, (24), 51.3, (33)

New Forest, 36.6, (66), 64.4, (116)

Teignbridge, 33.5, (45), 59.6, (80)

Isle of Wight, 28.9, (41), 38.8, (55)

Worthing, 28.0, (31), 39.8, (44)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 24.7, (141), 50.5, (289)