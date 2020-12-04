Teenager arrested over huge blaze at historic Derbyshire church

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire caused “significant” damage to an ancient church in a village in Derbyshire.

A huge blaze ripped through All Saints’ Church in the village of Mackworth on Thursday afternoon.

Six fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a water carrier were needed to bring the blaze under control, and fire crews remained in place throughout the night.

All Saints was first founded in the 14th century and has been a Grade I-listed building – meaning it is a site of exceptional interest – since 1967 according to Historic England.

All Saints Church in Mackworth (DFRS/PA)

Derbyshire Police said on Friday the 16-year-old suspect was from the Derby area.

The force said: “At this time there is no evidence to link this incident to any of the other incidents in the city, however, we are of course keeping an open mind.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) said on Thursday that by the time they reached the church, the fire was so well developed that the building had sustained significant structural damage.

DFRS area manager Clive Stanbrook said: “Our thoughts this evening go out to the community and congregation of All Saints Church who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic fire.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police via their Facebook Page, Twitter Account, website or by calling 101 quoting reference 20*639983.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.