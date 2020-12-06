What the papers say – December 6

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers are led by the Prime Minister’s “final throw of the dice” in Brexit negotiations.

The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Times report Boris Johnson ordered the UK’s chief negotiator Lord Frost to return to Brussels for 48 hours of “intensive” talks with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier after a call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday failed to break the deadlock.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: "'Final throw of the dice'"#TomorrowsPapersToday Read here: https://t.co/WT1LZOyyTn pic.twitter.com/qV4QVhW1ql — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 5, 2020 'Final throw of the dice' – cabinet united behind Johnson over Brexit decision #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tvngPK6VWG — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 5, 2020

“Significant differences” over fisheries and governance still remain as the trade talks come down to the wire, according to The Independent and Sunday Express.

Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/RY42mKjm8x — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) December 5, 2020 Sunday's front page: Final Throw Of The Dice #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/b586f7ekvF pic.twitter.com/T4rXSudXzJ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 5, 2020

Elsewhere, The Mail on Sunday reports the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine “within weeks” in an effort to improve public perception of the jab.

DAILY MAIL: The Queen ‘will get vaccine in weeks’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DB2IkUEY7B — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the Sunday People leads with a story on care home residents needing to travel to hospital hubs in order to receive their vaccinations.

The Sunday Mirror says a host of celebrities have publicly declared their intention to receive the Covid-19 jab.

The Observer reports military planes are set to fly in “tens of millions” of doses of the vaccine in order to avoid any Brexit-induced delays at ports.

And the Daily Star on Sunday leads with Vernon Kay’s comments that his time on I’m a Celebrity left him “drained”.