Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (188 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Medway in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 1,691 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3 – the equivalent of 607.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 495.4 in the seven days to November 26.

Swale – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up slightly from 554.4 to 588.3, with 883 new cases.

Thanet in Kent is in third place, where the rate has risen very slightly from 443.9 to 449.5.0, with 638 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Runnymede in Surrey (up from 143.1 to 275.1, with 246 new cases), Medway, Basildon (up from 290.6 to 390.5, with 731 new cases) and Brentwood in Essex (up from 157.1 to 249.3, with 192 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 26.

Medway, 607.1, (1691), 495.4, (1380)

Swale, 588.3, (883), 554.4, (832)

Thanet, 449.5, (638), 443.9, (630)

Boston, 443.2, (311), 487.4, (342)

Maidstone, 410.3, (705), 321.3, (552)

Basildon, 390.5, (731), 290.6, (544)

Lincoln, 380.7, (378), 354.5, (352)

Gravesham, 376.9, (403), 377.8, (404)

Stoke-on-Trent, 348.7, (894), 356.1, (913)

Havering, 346.0, (898), 268.5, (697)

Dover, 339.5, (401), 332.7, (393)

Barking and Dagenham, 303.0, (645), 248.9, (530)

Pendle, 294.2, (271), 293.1, (270)

Redbridge, 291.6, (890), 295.5, (902)

Oadby and Wigston, 285.9, (163), 370.1, (211)

Luton, 278.3, (593), 257.7, (549)

Blackburn with Darwen, 277.2, (415), 287.2, (430)

Runnymede, 275.1, (246), 143.1, (128)

Canterbury, 273.9, (453), 240.0, (397)

Dartford, 270.0, (304), 238.9, (269)

Waltham Forest, 268.6, (744), 212.3, (588)

Folkestone and Hythe, 268.2, (303), 198.2, (224)

Burnley, 263.2, (234), 280.0, (249)

Bassetlaw, 255.4, (300), 210.3, (247)

North Kesteven, 250.6, (293), 194.2, (227)

Brentwood, 249.3, (192), 157.1, (121)

Tonbridge and Malling, 249.0, (329), 214.9, (284)

Bexley, 246.1, (611), 206.6, (513)

Leicester, 245.9, (871), 315.6, (1118)

Newham, 243.3, (859), 223.4, (789)

Wolverhampton, 243.0, (640), 276.8, (729)

Slough, 241.4, (361), 298.2, (446)

Rossendale, 235.0, (168), 278.4, (199)

Hartlepool, 234.9, (220), 268.0, (251)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 231.8, (300), 277.3, (359)

Broxbourne, 231.3, (225), 180.9, (176)

Epping Forest, 227.8, (300), 177.7, (234)

Harlow, 225.1, (196), 222.8, (194)

Thurrock, 224.3, (391), 207.6, (362)

Bury, 223.6, (427), 236.1, (451)

Rochdale, 222.6, (495), 285.1, (634)

Sandwell, 220.1, (723), 302.3, (993)

Ashford, 219.2, (285), 160.7, (209)

Woking, 215.3, (217), 186.5, (188)

Doncaster, 214.5, (669), 203.0, (633)

Tower Hamlets, 213.4, (693), 205.7, (668)

East Staffordshire, 212.1, (254), 269.7, (323)

South Tyneside, 212.0, (320), 263.6, (398)

South Kesteven, 211.3, (301), 141.1, (201)

Calderdale, 210.4, (445), 246.4, (521)

Dudley, 209.9, (675), 327.7, (1054)

Bradford, 203.6, (1099), 257.0, (1387)

Walsall, 203.2, (580), 265.2, (757)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 202.2, (199), 198.1, (195)

Hull, 201.7, (524), 303.0, (787)

Kingston upon Thames, 201.7, (358), 163.4, (290)

Kirklees, 200.1, (880), 267.2, (1175)

Hyndburn, 199.9, (162), 266.5, (216)

Darlington, 199.4, (213), 247.2, (264)

Enfield, 198.6, (663), 168.4, (562)

East Lindsey, 196.9, (279), 306.2, (434)

Harrow, 195.1, (490), 135.0, (339)

Blaby, 193.1, (196), 232.5, (236)

Peterborough, 192.8, (390), 202.7, (410)

Preston, 191.4, (274), 199.8, (286)

West Lindsey, 190.2, (182), 242.5, (232)

Melton, 189.4, (97), 162.1, (83)

Merton, 189.3, (391), 140.9, (291)

Rotherham, 188.4, (500), 208.0, (552)

Wigan, 187.7, (617), 233.7, (768)

Birmingham, 186.7, (2132), 262.0, (2992)

Cannock Chase, 186.6, (188), 214.4, (216)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 185.6, (241), 233.3, (303)

Northampton, 183.0, (411), 175.0, (393)

Haringey, 180.5, (485), 120.6, (324)

North East Lincolnshire, 178.6, (285), 255.1, (407)

Watford, 178.1, (172), 134.6, (130)

Wakefield, 176.9, (616), 242.6, (845)

Bolton, 176.7, (508), 246.6, (709)

Southend-on-Sea, 176.4, (323), 115.8, (212)

Castle Point, 175.9, (159), 178.1, (161)

Bromley, 175.1, (582), 129.1, (429)

Stafford, 174.1, (239), 238.2, (327)

Newark and Sherwood, 174.0, (213), 196.9, (241)

Milton Keynes, 172.9, (466), 135.1, (364)

Greenwich, 171.2, (493), 146.6, (422)

Middlesbrough, 170.9, (241), 207.8, (293)

North Lincolnshire, 170.6, (294), 256.5, (442)

Hillingdon, 168.1, (516), 163.3, (501)

Manchester, 166.0, (918), 203.7, (1126)

Barnet, 166.0, (657), 141.7, (561)

Northumberland, 164.7, (531), 190.7, (615)

Hackney and City of London, 164.4, (478), 132.0, (384)

Ealing, 164.1, (561), 182.6, (624)

Scarborough, 162.7, (177), 149.0, (162)

Chorley, 161.6, (191), 189.5, (224)

Tamworth, 160.4, (123), 256.9, (197)

Oldham, 160.3, (380), 272.9, (647)

Sunderland, 160.2, (445), 190.9, (530)

Rochford, 160.2, (140), 132.8, (116)

Stockton-on-Tees, 158.6, (313), 229.5, (453)

Gloucester, 158.0, (204), 189.7, (245)

Rother, 157.2, (151), 130.1, (125)

Tunbridge Wells, 156.7, (186), 82.5, (98)

South Staffordshire, 156.5, (176), 236.6, (266)

Amber Valley, 155.3, (199), 228.6, (293)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 155.1, (529), 201.1, (686)

Lichfield, 153.7, (161), 192.8, (202)

South Ribble, 153.4, (170), 237.4, (263)

Sutton, 152.7, (315), 130.8, (270)

Croydon, 152.6, (590), 130.3, (504)

North Tyneside, 152.0, (316), 235.2, (489)

Hertsmere, 151.5, (159), 135.3, (142)

Barnsley, 151.5, (374), 206.2, (509)

Hastings, 151.1, (140), 74.5, (69)

Nottingham, 149.9, (499), 170.0, (566)

Leeds, 149.5, (1186), 190.1, (1508)

South Holland, 149.4, (142), 118.9, (113)

Bolsover, 149.0, (120), 229.6, (185)

East Hertfordshire, 148.9, (223), 114.9, (172)

Epsom and Ewell, 147.6, (119), 119.1, (96)

Sheffield, 147.6, (863), 181.8, (1063)

Solihull, 147.4, (319), 181.2, (392)

Hounslow, 147.3, (400), 170.2, (462)

County Durham, 147.0, (779), 204.9, (1086)

Brent, 146.8, (484), 167.4, (552)

Wycombe, 146.0, (255), 120.8, (211)

Reading, 145.3, (235), 139.7, (226)

Bracknell Forest, 144.4, (177), 72.6, (89)

Tandridge, 144.1, (127), 81.7, (72)

Bristol, 140.9, (653), 196.8, (912)

Craven, 138.3, (79), 122.5, (70)

Aylesbury Vale, 137.4, (274), 130.4, (260)

Ipswich, 137.3, (188), 142.4, (195)

Spelthorne, 137.2, (137), 125.2, (125)

Three Rivers, 137.2, (128), 130.7, (122)

Chesterfield, 136.3, (143), 123.0, (129)

Blackpool, 134.8, (188), 167.8, (234)

Derby, 134.1, (345), 200.2, (515)

South Gloucestershire, 134.0, (382), 164.5, (469)

St. Helens, 133.5, (241), 135.1, (244)

Salford, 132.9, (344), 169.6, (439)

Portsmouth, 132.6, (285), 117.7, (253)

Surrey Heath, 132.1, (118), 132.1, (118)

Wokingham, 131.5, (225), 98.8, (169)

Ribble Valley, 131.4, (80), 182.3, (111)

Coventry, 130.3, (484), 188.7, (701)

Sevenoaks, 129.2, (156), 124.2, (150)

Ashfield, 129.0, (165), 198.6, (254)

Erewash, 128.3, (148), 123.9, (143)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 128.1, (388), 196.2, (594)

Norwich, 128.0, (180), 111.7, (157)

South Derbyshire, 127.7, (137), 183.7, (197)

Stevenage, 127.5, (112), 99.0, (87)

Gedling, 127.2, (150), 162.0, (191)

Mansfield, 126.2, (138), 161.9, (177)

Redcar and Cleveland, 126.1, (173), 163.3, (224)

Charnwood, 125.9, (234), 145.3, (270)

West Lancashire, 124.2, (142), 113.7, (130)

Wellingborough, 124.2, (99), 109.1, (87)

Oxford, 123.3, (188), 137.1, (209)

Redditch, 123.2, (105), 187.7, (160)

Gosport, 122.6, (104), 141.4, (120)

Lambeth, 121.2, (395), 107.7, (351)

Warrington, 120.0, (252), 141.4, (297)

Great Yarmouth, 119.8, (119), 66.4, (66)

Tameside, 119.2, (270), 170.0, (385)

Fenland, 118.8, (121), 90.3, (92)

Wandsworth, 118.0, (389), 101.6, (335)

North Warwickshire, 118.0, (77), 251.3, (164)

North Somerset, 117.6, (253), 178.1, (383)

Lewisham, 117.1, (358), 97.1, (297)

Southwark, 117.0, (373), 101.3, (323)

Kettering, 115.9, (118), 119.9, (122)

North West Leicestershire, 115.8, (120), 186.3, (193)

Havant, 115.7, (146), 110.1, (139)

Maldon, 115.5, (75), 58.5, (38)

Islington, 115.5, (280), 105.2, (255)

Bedford, 115.4, (200), 109.1, (189)

St Albans, 115.2, (171), 104.4, (155)

Swindon, 114.3, (254), 144.0, (320)

Stockport, 114.2, (335), 156.8, (460)

Wealden, 113.3, (183), 123.2, (199)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 113.1, (128), 109.6, (124)

Harborough, 113.0, (106), 199.3, (187)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 112.9, (171), 102.4, (155)

Telford and Wrekin, 112.9, (203), 214.1, (385)

South Bucks, 112.8, (79), 135.6, (95)

Broadland, 112.4, (147), 117.8, (154)

South Northamptonshire, 112.2, (106), 133.3, (126)

Welwyn Hatfield, 112.2, (138), 87.8, (108)

Rugby, 112.0, (122), 158.8, (173)

Halton, 111.3, (144), 143.0, (185)

Chelmsford, 111.0, (198), 102.0, (182)

East Devon, 110.7, (162), 127.1, (186)

Elmbridge, 110.4, (151), 85.5, (117)

Mole Valley, 110.0, (96), 100.9, (88)

South Somerset, 109.9, (185), 92.7, (156)

Wyre, 108.8, (122), 119.5, (134)

Dacorum, 108.6, (168), 90.5, (140)

Fylde, 107.7, (87), 157.2, (127)

Braintree, 107.5, (164), 120.6, (184)

Broxtowe, 107.0, (122), 149.1, (170)

South Norfolk, 106.5, (150), 105.8, (149)

Gateshead, 106.4, (215), 187.1, (378)

Guildford, 106.0, (158), 112.8, (168)

Lancaster, 105.5, (154), 123.9, (181)

Bromsgrove, 105.1, (105), 161.2, (161)

North East Derbyshire, 104.5, (106), 175.4, (178)

Warwick, 104.3, (150), 117.6, (169)

Rushcliffe, 104.0, (124), 106.6, (127)

Cheshire West and Chester, 103.8, (356), 100.6, (345)

Kensington and Chelsea, 103.8, (162), 113.4, (177)

East Northamptonshire, 103.7, (98), 122.7, (116)

Cheshire East, 103.6, (398), 127.8, (491)

Reigate and Banstead, 103.5, (154), 92.8, (138)

Knowsley, 100.8, (152), 122.0, (184)

Basingstoke and Deane, 99.7, (176), 88.3, (156)

Bath and North East Somerset, 99.3, (192), 85.4, (165)

Exeter, 98.9, (130), 99.7, (131)

Selby, 98.2, (89), 156.7, (142)

North Hertfordshire, 96.6, (129), 93.6, (125)

Daventry, 96.6, (83), 107.0, (92)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 96.4, (146), 82.6, (125)

Harrogate, 95.8, (154), 97.0, (156)

Richmondshire, 94.9, (51), 113.5, (61)

Wyre Forest, 94.8, (96), 155.0, (157)

Mid Sussex, 93.4, (141), 86.1, (130)

South Lakeland, 93.3, (98), 88.5, (93)

Trafford, 93.1, (221), 121.8, (289)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 92.9, (172), 112.9, (209)

Uttlesford, 92.0, (84), 80.0, (73)

Corby, 91.4, (66), 114.9, (83)

Chiltern, 90.7, (87), 53.2, (51)

Westminster, 90.3, (236), 97.2, (254)

Rutland, 90.2, (36), 57.6, (23)

Central Bedfordshire, 90.1, (260), 82.5, (238)

Liverpool, 89.8, (447), 106.2, (529)

Colchester, 89.4, (174), 67.3, (131)

Torridge, 89.4, (61), 98.1, (67)

West Devon, 87.8, (49), 59.1, (33)

Camden, 87.8, (237), 93.7, (253)

Tewkesbury, 85.2, (81), 105.2, (100)

High Peak, 84.2, (78), 109.0, (101)

Babergh, 83.7, (77), 92.4, (85)

Stroud, 82.5, (99), 88.4, (106)

Cherwell, 82.4, (124), 84.4, (127)

Richmond upon Thames, 80.3, (159), 86.9, (172)

Fareham, 79.2, (92), 85.2, (99)

Barrow-in-Furness, 77.6, (52), 71.6, (48)

Somerset West and Taunton, 76.1, (118), 59.3, (92)

Wiltshire, 75.2, (376), 80.4, (402)

Sedgemoor, 74.7, (92), 102.3, (126)

Derbyshire Dales, 74.7, (54), 113.4, (82)

East Cambridgeshire, 73.5, (66), 52.3, (47)

Worcester, 73.1, (74), 94.8, (96)

Mendip, 72.7, (84), 113.3, (131)

Eastbourne, 72.3, (75), 75.2, (78)

Ryedale, 72.2, (40), 99.3, (55)

Rushmoor, 71.9, (68), 80.3, (76)

Cheltenham, 71.4, (83), 110.9, (129)

Sefton, 70.9, (196), 114.0, (315)

South Oxfordshire, 70.4, (100), 57.7, (82)

Horsham, 70.2, (101), 68.2, (98)

Tendring, 69.6, (102), 55.3, (81)

Vale of White Horse, 69.1, (94), 61.0, (83)

Allerdale, 68.5, (67), 80.8, (79)

Mid Devon, 68.0, (56), 60.7, (50)

Forest of Dean, 68.0, (59), 91.0, (79)

Waverley, 67.3, (85), 76.0, (96)

Carlisle, 67.2, (73), 115.9, (126)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 67.0, (265), 95.1, (376)

Southampton, 66.5, (168), 76.8, (194)

Cambridge, 66.5, (83), 72.1, (90)

North Devon, 65.9, (64), 116.3, (113)

North Norfolk, 65.8, (69), 90.6, (95)

Hart, 64.9, (63), 63.9, (62)

Arun, 64.7, (104), 54.7, (88)

Malvern Hills, 63.5, (50), 68.6, (54)

Hambleton, 63.3, (58), 109.2, (100)

Brighton and Hove, 63.3, (184), 58.1, (169)

Breckland, 62.9, (88), 58.6, (82)

Shropshire, 62.8, (203), 127.5, (412)

York, 60.3, (127), 96.9, (204)

Winchester, 59.3, (74), 84.1, (105)

Herefordshire, 59.1, (114), 75.7, (146)

Wychavon, 58.7, (76), 85.8, (111)

Eastleigh, 56.1, (75), 62.9, (84)

East Hampshire, 55.6, (68), 91.6, (112)

South Cambridgeshire, 54.1, (86), 44.0, (70)

Crawley, 53.4, (60), 74.7, (84)

Plymouth, 53.0, (139), 82.0, (215)

West Berkshire, 53.0, (84), 58.1, (92)

East Suffolk, 52.1, (130), 61.7, (154)

Wirral, 51.9, (168), 69.4, (225)

West Suffolk, 51.4, (92), 34.6, (62)

Cotswold, 51.2, (46), 38.9, (35)

Eden, 50.7, (27), 54.5, (29)

Stratford-on-Avon, 47.7, (62), 83.0, (108)

Huntingdonshire, 47.2, (84), 55.1, (98)

Test Valley, 46.8, (59), 62.6, (79)

Mid Suffolk, 46.2, (48), 37.5, (39)

Lewes, 45.5, (47), 68.8, (71)

Chichester, 44.6, (54), 75.1, (91)

Teignbridge, 42.5, (57), 49.9, (67)

Torbay, 41.1, (56), 80.0, (109)

Copeland, 41.1, (28), 63.1, (43)

West Oxfordshire, 40.7, (45), 49.7, (55)

Dorset, 39.6, (150), 43.6, (165)

South Hams, 39.1, (34), 37.9, (33)

New Forest, 38.3, (69), 42.8, (77)

Adur, 34.2, (22), 45.1, (29)

Worthing, 27.1, (30), 28.0, (31)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 25.5, (146), 33.9, (194)

Isle of Wight, 19.8, (28), 31.0, (44)