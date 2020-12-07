In Video: Winter Light exhibit illuminates South Bank

Something went wrong - please try again later.

London’s dark winter nights have been illuminated by an exhibition at the Southbank Centre.

Winter Light brings together artworks that take inspiration from light, colour and the poetics of space.

Featuring more than 15 artworks and new commissions, the exhibition is installed across the Southbank Centre’s buildings and along the riverfront.