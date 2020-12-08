What the papers say – December 8

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trip to Brussels to try to finalise a Brexit deal features on most of the nation’s front pages.

The Times says the PM is headed for a “Brexit showdown in Brussels”, while the i says he is travelling in a “bid to break the deadlock”.

The Times 8/12/20 PM heads for Brexit showdown in Brussels#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis#thetimes #buyapaper@TimesPictures pic.twitter.com/YeThWmOuvX — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 7, 2020 Tuesday's front page: PM heads for Brussels in bid to break deadlock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k9QrneC5C0 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 7, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson is “on a mission to Brussels” to take personal charge of the Brexit trade talks, The Guardian says the UK is holding out an olive branch and The Independent reports on Mr Johnson’s “dash” to “salvage” a deal.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson on mission to Brussels'#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ZbcauMDiUI pic.twitter.com/mlzhemZnhr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 7, 2020 Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 December 2020: PM heads to Brussels after UK holds out olive branch pic.twitter.com/7SSeLyv9yb — The Guardian (@guardian) December 8, 2020 Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Johnson plans dash to Brussels to salvage deal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nFu6ug7Dcu — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 7, 2020

The Daily Mail shows Mr Johnson speaking on a telephone, under a headline of: “Last call for a deal”.

While the Daily Express is also calling it a “Showdown in Brussels”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – SHOWDOWN IN BRUSSELS: PM will fly out in bid to persuade EU to back down on demands #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KctCSgt4jR — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 7, 2020

In coronavirus news, Metro splashes with a story about the first Britons who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

And the Daily Mirror reflects on the new jab with a headline of “Our fightback starts today”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with Uber abandoning efforts to develop its own self-driving driving car, while also reporting on Bob Dylan selling the publishing catalogue of his music.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 8 December https://t.co/X3PS7NwkO1 pic.twitter.com/Ucdj2P0jP7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 7, 2020

And the Daily Star has a story saying beer and crisps are helping to beat global warming.