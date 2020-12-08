Healthcare workers ‘seven times more likely to get severe Covid’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Healthcare workers have a seven-fold increased risk of getting severe Covid-19, a new study suggests.

Social care and transport staff have also got an increased risk, researchers said.

The new study, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, examined data from the UK Biobank and Public Health England.

Researchers found that of 120,075 participants in the Biobank database, 271 had severe Covid-19.

Among all participants, 29% were “essential” workers in occupations including healthcare, social care, education and transport.

They compared these workers to so-called “non essential workers”.

Healthcare workers were found to have a seven-fold increased risk of severe Covid-19.

And those working in social care and in education were 84% as likely to do so, while ‘other’ essential workers had a 60% higher risk of developing severe Covid-19.

The authors of the report, led by scientists from the University of Glasgow, concluded: “Essential workers have a higher risk of severe Covid-19.

“These findings underscore the need for national and organisational policies and practices that protect and support workers with an elevated risk of severe Covid-19.

“Our findings reinforce the need for adequate health and safety arrangements and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly in the health and social care sectors.”