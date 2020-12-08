In Pictures: Beaming Queen steals show as Kate and William complete train tour

The Queen was all smiles as she and other members of the royal family enjoyed a Christmas carol performance outside Windsor Castle – and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed their train tour of the country.

It was the first time the monarch has been seen in public with senior members of the royal family en masse since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The royals gathered to thank members of the Salvation Army and local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire for the work they are doing to help others during the pandemic and over Christmas.