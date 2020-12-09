What the papers say – December 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The start of the UK’s mass Covid-19 vaccination programme features on many front pages on Wednesday, along with continuing discussion over Brexit.

The Daily Mirror, like many other papers, features a picture of Margaret Keenan, the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab outside clinical trials with the headline “One down… 54m to go”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – ONE down… 54M to go – Jab for gran, 90, sets UK on long road back to normal #tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/KywZatDzs1 pic.twitter.com/cjs5iW0lj2 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 8, 2020

The Daily Express says it was “one small jab for Maggie … one giant leap for all of us”.

Wednesday's front page: One small jab for Maggie… one giant leap for all of us. #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/PwoB5iugI8 pic.twitter.com/n0fReTISqe — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 8, 2020

While the Daily Mail refers to “V-Day Heroes” who have urged others to be vaccinated “for the good of the country”.

Metro reports on the emotions of so-called V-Day, with cheers in hospital and tears from Health Secretary Matt Hancock on TV.

The Daily Telegraph also leads on Covid-19, reporting a warning masks may be needed until next winter.

Away from the jab, and The Times leads on a “last ditch push” for a Brexit deal as Boris Johnson meets the EU president in Brussels.

The Guardian says the future of Britain’s relationship with the EU hinges on a dinner between the two leaders, while the i calls it a “showdown”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 December 2020: PM dashes to Brussels amid fears chance of Brexit deal is 'very slim' pic.twitter.com/F9u14opV2K — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 8, 2020 Wednesday's front page: Showdown today on future of UK as PM and EU try to salvage deal#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/W7regzAdvT — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 8, 2020

The Financial Times says the UK will drop tariffs imposed on US goods as part of an effort to resolve a transatlantic trade dispute.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 December https://t.co/yBlE986a7e pic.twitter.com/T87ekqdBhv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 8, 2020

The Independent says Britons must change how they live to meet emissions targets.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain must overhaul way of life to save planet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0HTZ49Tajn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 8, 2020

And the Daily Star reports aliens made contact with outgoing US president Donald Trump.