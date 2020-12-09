Great-great-grandmother looking forward to a hug after receiving vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 95-year-old woman is looking forward to giving her great-great-grandson a hug for the first time after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.

Ethel Jean Murdoch, from West Derby, Liverpool, was given the jab at Aintree University Hospital on Wednesday, the day after the NHS began its mass vaccination programme across the UK.

The Everton-supporting great-great-grandmother, who is married to Malcolm, also 95, said she had not been able to properly meet the latest addition to her family since he was born in August.

She said: “The hardest thing has been not being able to give my family members a big hug.

“James, my great-great-grandson was born five weeks early, on the 30 August, and I haven’t been able to give him a big hug – it’s been really difficult not being able to meet him properly due to the difficult times we are currently in.”

Vaccinations began being administered at 70 hospital hubs across the UK from Tuesday – starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against the virus.