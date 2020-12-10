What the papers say – December 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The papers are led by Boris Johnson’s dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

The Daily Mail reports it was a “dramatic night over fish supper”, the i quotes Downing Street as saying “very large gaps remain between the two sides” and The Independent has the Prime Minister leaving Belgium “empty-handed”.

Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/HnTqvFEOHL — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 9, 2020 I: Fudge for last supper at EU talks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qp2Z0SHIK1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 9, 2020 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ fails to secure Brexit concessions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fltWrZlc6v — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 9, 2020

Metro carries the headline “Give us a meal deal”, the PM says in The Guardian an agreement is still possible and The Times reports Mr Johnson “refuses to back down in face of Brexit deadlock”, with the Daily Express also saying the premier was “standing firm”.

Thursday's front page:GIVE US AMEAL DEAL#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/Eu0PW1gUfQ — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 9, 2020 Guardian front page, Thursday 10 December 2020: Deal still possible, says PM at last-ditch Brexit dinner pic.twitter.com/MY075mJvSe — The Guardian (@guardian) December 9, 2020 The Times 10/12/20 Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen the European Commission chief, removed their masks before a dinner in Brussels last night at which they searched for a deal. Photo : Olivier Hoslet/AFP via Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/DR4q0mnUMj — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 9, 2020 EXPRESS: Boris: take it or leave it #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VjDWgyQnpF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 9, 2020

There are just four days to “save trade deal after Brussels talks go badly”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Four days to save trade deal after Brussels talks go badly'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/sgUBgo0jzV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2020

The Daily Mirror reports Tesco is stockpiling food for the new years amid fears the PM will fail to negotiate a trade pact with the bloc.

Meanwhile, there is “Gloom at the inn” as The Sun says just one in five pubs could be open this Christmas due to “crippling” coronavirus restrictions.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Just one in five pubs could be open this Christmas' https://t.co/9Uwx462dXW pic.twitter.com/W9l7bmUP2i — The Sun (@TheSun) December 9, 2020

The Treasury is considering plugging the “gaping hole” the pandemic has caused public finances with a “tax raid” on Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 10 December https://t.co/wxFwTn6Tmp pic.twitter.com/vyh7B4sCaq — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 9, 2020

And the Daily Star says Sky political journalist Adam Boulton has “laid into his idiot colleagues for breaking Covid rules for Kay Burley’s” birthday party by retweeting a post criticising the “morons”.