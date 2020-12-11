Tributes paid to ‘national treasure’ Dame Barbara Windsor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

TV presenter Jonathan Ross has led tributes to Dame Barbara Windsor, remembering her as ‘warm, funny and kind’, following her death aged 83.

The revered soap star died on the evening of December 10 at a London Care Home, her husband Scott Mitchell said in a statement.

He added: “Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last 7 days by her side”.

Mr Mitchell said the EastEnders stars’ final weeks were “typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end”.

Ross joined a host of stars from the world of entertainment in remembering the pint-size star.

Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) December 11, 2020

He tweeted: “Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor”.

Dame Barbara Windsor – star of EastEnders for decades – dies aged 83 https://t.co/JOpqeH4JdA MY HEART IS BROKEN .Bar you will always br in my heart forever. Good bye , I LOVE YOU XXX RIP Barbara WINDSOR . #RIPBARBARAWINDSOR — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) December 11, 2020

Actress Danniella Westbrook, who played Dame Barbara’s on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell on EastEnders, tweeted: “MY HEART IS BROKEN .Bar you will always br in my heart forever. Good bye , I LOVE YOU XXX RIP Barbara WINDSOR.”

A representative for actor Steve McFadden, who plays Dame Barbara’s on-screen son Phil Mitchell, told PA he was “devastated” by her death.

The Mitchells have been crucial to EastEnders’ success and longevity and viewers were for years gripped by the drama surrounding the family.

Doctor Who star John Barrowman, who was interviewed by Dame Barbara on BBC Radio 2 in October 2011, said in a video on Twitter that the star will be “sorely missed”.

“In the 30-odd years of my career I’ve had many, many occasions where I’ve been in company with Barbara – or, as everyone just called her, ‘Babs’ – and she will be sorely missed,” the British-American actor said.

RIP Dame Barbara Windsor pic.twitter.com/nc29bIkRXM — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) December 11, 2020

“She was a small woman but feisty and she had the biggest, biggest heart in the business. And she was a genuine, lovely, warm, caring person and she will be sorely missed by the film, television, radio and theatre worlds.

“We all knew that she wasn’t in great health, but it’s still a shock when it comes.

“Rest in peace, Dame Barbara Windsor. You will be sorely missed.”

RIP the very lovely, very funny Barbara Windsor. What a genuine national treasure she was. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 11, 2020 Morwenna – who literally never says anything on social media – has asked me to add how sad she is too. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 11, 2020

Comedian David Baddiel paid tribute on Twitter, saying: “RIP the very lovely, very funny Barbara Windsor. What a genuine national treasure she was.”

He added, referring to his partner, actor and writer Morwenna Banks: “Morwenna – who literally never says anything on social media – has asked me to add how sad she is too.”

Veteran DJ Tony Blackburn also remembered Dame Barbara on social media and in a tweet said she was a “lovely lady who was always such fun. R.I.P. Babs.”

Former Labour MP and broadcaster George Galloway tweeted: “Dame Barbara Windsor passing brings a dismal year to nearly a close. She was a national Treasure which is still something to be. May she rest in peace. #BarbaraWindsor”.

So sad to hear the news that #BarbaraWindsor has passed away. She brought much joy to the nation and was a true national treasure in every sense of the word. May she rest in peace. #RIPBabs — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) December 11, 2020

Dame Floella Benjamin and singer Aled Jones both remembered the star as a “national treasure” in tweets.

RIP you iconic legend Barbara Windsor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yzm16Z2fcb — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) December 11, 2020

Irish singing duo Jedward tweeted a montage of Dame Barbara on EastEnders telling people to “get out of my pub” and the former X Factor stars said: “RIP you iconic legend Barbara Windsor”, adding a red heart.

.