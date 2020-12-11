Two children die in house fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two children have died in a house fire in Cambridgeshire.

Police said it is believed the fire broke out at around 7am on Thursday at the three-storey house in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement: “A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.”

Emergency services have been at the scene since Thursday morning.