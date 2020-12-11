Tributes pour in for ‘larger than life’ Dame Barbara Windsor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s former EastEnders co-stars have paid tribute to the “larger than life” actress following her death aged 83.

The much-loved star, who suffered from dementia, died on Thursday evening at a London care home, husband Scott Mitchell said.

She was best known for the Carry On films and for her role as Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

The soap said in a statement: “We are all deeply saddened that that we’ve lost our Dame.

We are all deeply saddened that that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady. To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family. pic.twitter.com/mPoCPqOX4j — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 11, 2020

“From the moment Barbara stepped foot in Walford she created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable landlady, who the audience instantly fell in love with.

“But to all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend who was truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family. Rest in peace Dame Barbara Windsor”.

Steve McFadden, who plays Dame Barbara’s on-screen son Phil Mitchell, said: “I truly loved Barbara and, like everyone, I am going to miss her terribly.

“When anyone ever asked what she was like, I would always say she was everything you would hope she would be, and more,” he said.

Letitia Dean, who stars as Sharon Mitchell, said the actress “will be missed beyond measure”.

She said: “They broke the mould when they made Dame Barbara Windsor, there will never be another like that incredible woman, everyone who met her loved her and she will be deeply missed.”

Shane Richie, who played Alfie Moon in Walford, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “I’m absolutely devastated as Barbara was a friend as well as my TV boss in the Queen Vic.

“We shared many a story in between filming – to amazement of situations (we found ourselves in) to laughter.”

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in Walford, said: “I grew up watching ‘Babs’ in the Carry On films and for me to then work with her was a privilege and honour.

“I have so many happy memories and moments that I will always cherish, even when Peggy floored Ian with a punch.

“My thoughts are with her amazing husband Scott, her family and friends. Rest in peace Barbara.”

With on-screen husband Mike Reid during an EastEnders wedding in 1999 (PA)

Larry Lamb, who played Peggy’s love interest Archie Mitchell, recalled the first time the pair met on the set of the BBC soap.

“The reason I was there was because she decided she wanted a new man in her life in the show, and I was the one that got chosen,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“And she just looked at me because she was such a tiny thing, I did not realise, and she said: ‘You are tall, never mind darling, we’re all the same height lying down.’

“She was larger than life. She was the head girl at EastEnders, she was the one everybody respected and she liked everything to run smoothly.

“She was an old-school actress… She knew how to keep everybody together and make it a team, she was really special.”

He said she made her mark in the Carry On films as this “extraordinarily funny lady… very sexy, very funny, very alluring, very naughty.”

Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson on EastEnders, wrote on Instagram: “We shared such magical times together and I’ll cherish every one.

“I can hear that laugh now as I sit and think about her. I hope it’ll ring in my ears forever. She always looked out for me.”

Actress Danniella Westbrook, who played Dame Barbara’s on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell, tweeted: “My heart is broken. Bar you will always be in my heart forever.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute during a visit to Blyth in Northumberland.

He said: “I was really sad to hear about Barbara Windsor because she has been part of all of our lives, part of my life.

“And she was one of those people that just cheered you up, and cheered everybody up because she had a kind of irrepressible naughtiness that was totally innocent.

“And whenever she went into a room, and she did a lot of good work for charity and looking after lonely and vulnerable people, she lit up people’s faces.”

So sad about Barbara Windsor, so much more than a great pub landlady & Carry On star. She campaigned for the lonely and the vulnerable – and cheered the world up with her own British brand of harmless sauciness & innocent scandal. Thoughts with Scott and all her family & friends. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 11, 2020

TV presenter Jonathan Ross remembered Dame Barbara as “warm, funny and kind”.

He tweeted: “Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart.”

Phillip Schofield wrote: “Farewell to gorgeous Barbara Windsor a real icon, showbiz lost a lot of sparkle today sending love to Scott and all her family.”

Amanda Holden wrote on Instagram: “I was a big fan and was thrilled to meet Barbara on several occasions .. she was an absolute joy. . #queenofourhearts .. Goodnight … my thoughts go out to her wonderful husband Scott.”

Lucy Benjamin, another of Dame Barbara’s former EastEnders co-stars, posted: “What a sad sad day. Rip my darlin Babs. You were a true star in every sense.”

Ex-EastEnder Ricky Norwood tweeted: “Such sad news to wake up to. I was lucky enough to work with her .. full of energy, Big smile, so warm and welcoming.

“Loved that you always had time for young actors and fans. Legend. We miss you already.”

I Had the pleasure of meeting Barbara Windsor in 2016 and she had the kindest most beautiful soul. A true British Icon ❤️ with a heart full of Joy,Laughter & warmth. I will never forget the words you said to me. Sending love and condolences to Scott and family. Xx#RIPBarbara pic.twitter.com/wLdNJylqet — Shayne Ward (@shayneTward) December 11, 2020

Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward tweeted: “I had the pleasure of meeting Barbara Windsor in 2016 and she had the kindest most beautiful soul.

“A true British icon with a heart full of Joy, Laughter & warmth. I will never forget the words you said to me.”

Actress and presenter Kym Marsh, who also appeared in Coronation Street, said: “Sleep tight beautiful Barbara Windsor. A screen icon, a legend, genuine, funny and kind. It was an honour to have known you. You will be missed by so many. Sending much love to Scott and all of their family and friends.”

So sad to hear the news that #BarbaraWindsor has passed away. She brought much joy to the nation and was a true national treasure in every sense of the word. May she rest in peace. #RIPBabs — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) December 11, 2020

Les Dennis tweeted: “So very sad to hear that Barbara Windsor has died. She was a great talent and a lovely woman.”

Actress Sheridan Smith wrote: “She was one of my idols… and she could not have been nicer.

“What a career and what a woman. Our national treasure. Rest in peace.”

TV host Piers Morgan tweeted: “Barbara Windsor was the funniest, warmest, naughtiest, kindest and most big-hearted of people.

“She was also a fabulous actress with the world’s most infectious giggle. Absolutely loved her. RIP Babs, and thanks for all the laughs.”

RIP Dame Barbara Windsor pic.twitter.com/nc29bIkRXM — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) December 11, 2020

Susanna Reid wrote: “She always had that twinkling smile when you met her, she was kind and good-humoured. She was gorgeous.”

Doctor Who star John Barrowman said “she was a small woman but feisty and she had the biggest, biggest heart in the business”.

The world has lost the biggest ray of light. And heaven has the sweetest and funniest angel. #RIP #BarbaraWindsor pic.twitter.com/M67b5Qf1wN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 11, 2020

Sir Elton John said: “The world has lost the biggest ray of light. And heaven has the sweetest and funniest angel.”

Dame Floella Benjamin, comedian David Baddiel and singer Aled Jones all remembered the star as a “national treasure”.