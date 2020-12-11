Covid patient levels in east and south-east of England close to first-wave peak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in two regions of southern England are heading towards levels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus, figures show.

In south-east England, 1,547 hospital patients with confirmed Covid-19 were reported on December 9.

This is the highest number for the region since the end of April.

During the first wave, the number of patients in south-east England peaked at 2,073 on April 7.

At the current rate of increase, levels could be above this within a fortnight.

(PA graphic)

It is a similar picture in eastern England.

Here, 1,063 patients were reported on December 9 – again, the highest since the end of April.

The first-wave peak in eastern England was 1,484 patients on April 12.

On the current trend, this could be surpassed by the end of the month.

The first-wave peak of Covid-19 hospital patients has already been surpassed in four other regions.

On November 16 new records were set in both north-east England, Yorkshire and north-west England, while the Midlands reached a new peak on November 23 followed by south-west England on November 24.

Only in London is the level of Covid-19 patients still well below that seen during the first wave of the virus.

The latest number recorded in the capital is 1,582 on December 9, while the first-wave peak was 4,813 on April 8.

All figures are taken from the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.