Saturday, December 12th 2020 Show Links
William praises ‘national treasure’ Dame Barbara during panto outing with family

by Press Association
December 11, 2020, 6:44 pm Updated: December 11, 2020, 9:57 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor, describing her as a “giant of the entertainment world” as he took his family to see a panto.

In a rare public outing, an excited Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched a performance of the National Lottery’s Pantoland at the Palladium – staring Julian Clary, Elaine Paige and a host of stars – with parents William and Kate in the royal box.

The special show was staged at the London Palladium to thank key workers from across the capital and their families for their efforts during the pandemic.

