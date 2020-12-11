William praises ‘national treasure’ Dame Barbara during panto outing with family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor, describing her as a “giant of the entertainment world” as he took his family to see a panto.

In a rare public outing, an excited Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched a performance of the National Lottery’s Pantoland at the Palladium – staring Julian Clary, Elaine Paige and a host of stars – with parents William and Kate in the royal box.

The special show was staged at the London Palladium to thank key workers from across the capital and their families for their efforts during the pandemic.