Police seek to speak to second driver following north-east London crash

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a second vehicle that was close by when a car mounted a pavement and struck pedestrians in north-east London.

Five people were injured in the collision in Stamford Hill on Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and no arrests have been made.

The driver of the vehicle involved is assisting them with their enquiries.

The force said officers were particularly keen to speak to the driver of a second vehicle – a Toyota Previa – who was in “close proximity” to the collision and may be able to provide further details of the incident.